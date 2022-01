San Diego County’s Waterfalls could be at their very best during the next month or two, depending on how much rainfall arrives. Three of the most accessible are: Green Valley Falls at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park; the falls below the first palm grove in Borrego Palm Canyon (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park); and the falls at the midpoint of Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve — a three-mile walk from either its east or west entrance. Hikers and climbers can explore many other waterfalls (some with heights up to 100 feet) in remote areas of the county.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO