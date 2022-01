The Litecoin price prediction may continue to settle above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin heads to the upside. Looking at the daily chart, LTC/USD continues to trade above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel. However, the cryptocurrency is now trying to create a higher ground above the resistance level of $150, and should the buyers keep the coin above the moving averages, it may remain at the upside. Today, an early trading session makes the Litecoin price to touch the $150.72 level before rebounding to where it is trading currently at $148.63.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO