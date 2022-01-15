ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Defends Punching Man Who Wanted Autograph – ‘That Blue COVID Mask Didn’t Stop That Knockout’

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kanye West has had one wild week, which included video coming out of him allegedly punching an autograph seeker. Now, he's speaking out. In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, which partially ran on Friday (Jan. 14), Ye gave his side of the story. "It's 3 a.m. in front of the...

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Popculture

Kim Kardashian is Reportedly Livid at Kanye West After Wild Interview Focuses on Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious at Kanye West over his recent interview. The fashion mogul recently sat down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee where he hurled multiple accusations at his estranged wife Kim amid their ongoing divorce –– one of the claims being that he was stopped by security from entering her home during one of his latest visits with his kids.
CELEBRITIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kanye West 'threw his own birthday party' for daughter Chicago

Kanye West reportedly held his own birthday party for his daughter Chicago. The 44-year-old rapper had claimed he wasn't invited by estranged wife Kim Kardashian West to his little girl's fourth birthday bash - which was a joint celebration with her cousin Stormi Webster - before he made an appearance on Saturday (15.01.22) after he was given the location of the party by Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Russia#Kanye West Defends
StyleCaster

Kim Wants to ‘Ban’ Kanye From Her House After He Crashed Chicago’s Party—She’s ‘Had Enough’

Things are getting messy. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s birthday drama continues to escalate after the rapper, who claimed he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday bash, proceeded to crash the party and throw one of his own just hours later. Now, his estranged wife is taking matters into her own hands. According to a source who spoke to The Sun on January 17, 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has officially hired a new security team to keep the rapper—who legally goes by Ye now—from “ruining” her relationship with Pete Davidson, who started dating in October...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Kanye West Being Investigated in Alleged Misdemeanor Battery Incident for Punching Man

Ye is, at least according to a new report, now a “named suspect” in connection with an alleged misdemeanor battery incident in the Downtown Los Angeles area. Per TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources in their initial report on Thursday, the artist formerly known as Kanye West was first involved in a verbal disagreement near the Soho Warehouse club in DTLA. The argument is alleged to have eventually grown into a physical incident, with the report noting that Ye is alleged to have “pushed someone.” It was later reported that he punched someone who wanted an autograph.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Julia Fox says Kanye West relationship is ‘a redemption story’

Julia Fox has opened up about dating Kanye “Ye” West amid the “Heartless” rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian. The 31-year-old Italian actor and model divulged details about the couple’s most recent date night outing during a telephone conversation with Interview magazine on Saturday (15 January). She said the pair were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown for a meal at Los Angeles restaurant Delilah on 12 January, where Ye directed yet another photoshoot for Fox. The first time was at Italian-American restaurant Carbone in New York, when they had just started dating. After the shoot, Fox revealed...
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Kanye West Faces Alleged Battery Charge

Kanye West is facing an alleged criminal battery charge stemming from an altercation in Los Angeles. According to a report from Los Angeles' Fox 11 on Thursday (Jan. 13), Ye was involved in an argument that turned into a physical altercation around 3 a.m. this morning near Soho Warehouse in downtown L.A. Apparently, a fan saw Kanye sitting in his car outside the establishment and approached the rapper for an autograph.
LOS ANGELES, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kanye West admits to punching man, reveals reason for doing it

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Kanye West has admitted to punching a man after he was accused of battery this week. According to People magazine, the 22-time Grammy Award winner detailed his side of the altercation that took place early on Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles in his upcoming episode of 'Hollywood Unlocked'.
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Kanye West Reveals Travis Scott Sent Him the Address to ‘Ye’s Daughter’s Birthday Party

Kanye West is crediting Travis Scott for enabling Ye to be able to attend his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday party. On Saturday evening (Jan. 15), West gave an update on his stressful day on Instagram Live, after claiming earlier he was not allowed to know the location of the party. "Yo, I'm so happy right now, I just came from Chi's party," Kanye told his followers in the video. "And I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure I was able to spend the birthday memory with my daughter, to be with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. It was Kris and Corey. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, 'cause security stopped me once again when I got there. And, you know, it's just a matter of having a conversation, open dialog and everyone just had a great time. I'm just really happy I could be there for my children."
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photos and Videos of Chicago For Her 4th Birthday

Kim Kardashian & North West LAUNCH Joint TikTok Account!. On January 15, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago turned four-years-old. To celebrate, Kardashian shared some rare photos and videos of her “Chi Chi princess” hanging out with mom and the rest of her siblings on her Instagram timeline.
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy