Hawkeye GameDay: Iowa at Minnesota

By Steve Batterson
 3 days ago

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Minnesota rebounding leader Eric Curry is questionable after being carried off the court with an ankle injury in the final minute of the Golden Gophers’ 71-69 loss at Michigan State on Wednesday. Curry, who averages 8.7...

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz makes stunning move

After the Iowa athletics department put together an alumni advisory committee that began meeting in the summer of 2020 after members of the Hawkeyes’ football team alleged that the program presented a culture of racism and bullying, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz abruptly wiped away the committee last Tuesday, according to The Gazette newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
Current: Three seed, facing Wagner Last week: Six seed Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, the most of any conference, and the Badgers share the three line with Purdue. He is still predicting Michigan State will be the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier as the conference tournament champion, but the Spartans are a four seed in his projection.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins

UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week. The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process. Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:. The NET Rankings are used...
Iowa 81, Minnesota 71: Murray Mitigates Meltdown

In fact, we've been in this exact same situation, against this exact same opponent, in this exact same venue before -- just a year ago. A year ago, on Christmas night, Iowa hacked up a big lead against Minnesota late, giving up 7 points in 37 seconds and then losing in OT. This year's debacle was more of a slow-motion collapse, with a 23-point lead slowly, inexorably bleeding out over the course of 11 minutes of game action, until Iowa led by just three points with a minute to go. Fortunately, this year's game had a much happier ending than last year's Christmas Day anti-miracle, thanks to one Keegan Murray.
Hawkeyes maintain a short-term focus

At this point, the numbers don’t mean much to Fran McCaffery. The Iowa basketball coach knows his team enters Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Rutgers with an NCAA NET of 19 while the Scarlet Knights are ranked at 116 by those metrics. He can see that back-to-back wins...
Palm again has the Badgers among the nation’s best teams, ranking UW third in CBS’ Top 25, behind only Auburn and Gonzaga. The Badgers are the highest seeded Big Ten team in Palm’s projection and can pick up a win this week against another of Palm’s tournament teams, Michigan State. Palm has the Spartans as a four seed.
Weekend visits could set tone of 2023 recruiting class for Iowa Hawkeyes

Fresh off a contract extension that lasts through the 2030 season, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is scheduled to host an important Junior Day event this weekend in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes have the sixth-best 2022 class in the Big Ten headlined by On3 Consensus four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and four-star defensive lineman Aaron Graves. But Iowa hopes to improve on that class with an even better effort in the 2023 cycle and that big push begins this weekend.
IOWA CITY, IA
Watch now: 4 takeaways from Illinois' double OT thriller against Purdue

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its magician back, but it wasn't quite enough. Andre Curbelo played his first game since Nov. 23, and his mystical hold on State Farm Arena came back when he twisted for a layup that forced overtime. But the No. 25 Illini fell to No. 4 Purdue 96-88 in double overtime on Monday.
Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
