Covid 19: The Success Of Vaccines Against Omicron: Those Vaccinated Are Five Times Less Likely To Be Admitted To Hospital | Society

Pharmaceuticals

Covid 19: The Success Of Vaccines Against Omicron: Those Vaccinated Are Five Times Less Likely To Be Admitted To Hospital

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth wave of covid-19, starring the omicron variant, has multiplied infections both among those who are not vaccinated and those who are – in the last 14 days almost 1.4 million cases have been reported and there are thousands more unreported—but vaccines are proving very effective in protecting those infected...

healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KCRG.com

Vaccinated patients less likely to get access to one of the most sought after treatments for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -If you are vaccinated for COVID-19 and you still test positive, you are less likely to be able to get the most sought after treatment to prevent serious illness. Eastern Iowa hospitals told us there is more demand for monoclonal antibodies to fight a COVID-19 infection than there are doses. That means hospitals have to prioritize who gets it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
MedicalXpress

Omicron: Vaccines remain the best defense against this COVID-19 variant and others

We have made it through another pandemic winter holiday. Fortunately, COVID-19 fatalities have decreased since the year before, however, the numbers still weren't ideal. Using Dec. 25 as a reference date, the death rate from COVID-19 in the United States was 4.27 per million in 2021, compared to 7.48 per million in 2020. In Canada, it was 0.42 per million in 2021, compared to 2.95 per million the previous year—a much more significant decrease.
PHARMACEUTICALS
nbcboston.com

Which Vaccine Is Best Against Omicron?

With both Pfizer and Moderna preparing for additional shots specifically targeting the omicron variant, what do we know so far about vaccines and their effectiveness against the strain?. With booster shot eligibility and guidance changing, the omicron variant has already caused a shift as experts rush to slow the surge...
PHARMACEUTICALS
goodmorningpost.com

Despite the fact that the Omicron strain is less severe, it is nonetheless fatal for those who have not been vaccinated: The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

The COVID-19 Omicron form is a “dangerous virus,” according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO). “While Omicron causes less severe sickness than Delta, it is still a hazardous virus,” Tedros stated during a COVID-19 media briefing. The Omicron type, which is rapidly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Vaccines May Need to be Updated for Continued Protection Against Emerging Variants Like Omicron: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated to provide continued protection against emerging variants, including Omicron. WHO's Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC), a group of 18 experts, on Tuesday said that although current vaccines provide a high level...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
goldrushcam.com

Amid Omicron Variant Surge, California Children’s Hospital Association Urges Families to Fully Vaccinate Eligible Children, Adults Against COVID-19

January 10, 2022 - Sacramento, CA – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions from the previous week, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” said CCHA President and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat – but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA reduces time for Moderna Covid-19 vaccine booster to five months

Common booster shot side effects include injection area pain, redness and swelling and fatigue. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made amendments to the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to reduce the duration between the conclusion of an initial vaccine regimen and a booster shot to a minimum of five months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox5 KVVU

Quebec announces 'unvaxxed tax' for those not vaccinated against COVID-19

One day after the Canadian province of Quebec announced it would financially penalize residents who are unvaccinated, the province's health minister said Wednesday first-time appointments spiked in the hours following the announcement. "It's encouraging!" Quebec's health minister, Christian Dube, tweeted, indicating that Tuesday's first-dose appointments were the highest in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH

