ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Covid could affect the Six Nations

By Sarah Mockford
rugbyworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Six Nations kicks off in a few weeks, on 5 February, but Covid restrictions in various countries involved could cause disruption to the championship. It was expected that this year’s tournament would be played in front of capacity crowds after taking place behind closed doors in 2021. However, current...

www.rugbyworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Owen Farrell leads 36-man England Six Nations squad

Owen Farrell has been named as England captain for the 2022 Six Nations with a 36-player group selected by Eddie Jones ahead of the tournament.The squad will assemble in Brighton on Monday 24 January for a five-day training camp ahead of the tournament. England open their campaign against Scotland at Murrayfield on 5 February. George Ford is again left out, with Marcus Smith and Farrell preferred at fly-half alongside uncapped Bath youngster Orlando Bailey, who earns a first call-up. Farrell has not played since suffering an ankle injury during the autumn but is expected to be fit for the start...
WORLD
rugbyworld.com

France Six Nations Squad 2022

Fabien Galthie has named seven uncapped players in his 2022 Six Nations squad but there are plenty of familiar faces involved too. Prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu, locks Florian Verhaeghe and Florent Vanverberghe, flanker Yoan Tanga, fly-half Leo Berdeu and centres Jules Favre and Tani Vili could all win their first Test caps.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Antoine Dupont named in 42-man France squad for Six Nations campaign

France have signalled their expectations that star scrum-half Antoine Dupont will be fit for the Six Nations by naming the Toulouse half-back in a 42-man squad.Dupont has missed the last month because of a knee problem but is in line to return to club action with Toulouse this weekend.Les Bleus will be handed a significant boost should the outstanding playmaker be ready for full preparations for the tournament, with France’s opener a home clash with Italy on February 6.Dupont captained France in the autumn in Charles Ollivon’s absence and could continue with the armband given the regular skipper’s long-term recovery...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland strength in depth gives Gregor Townsend cause for Six Nations optimism

Gregor Townsend feels the array of on-form talent he has had to select from gives him confidence that Scotland can challenge for the upcoming Six Nations title.The head coach named a 39-man squad on Tuesday, with Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings Huw Jones, Sean Maitland and George Horne among a batch of notable omissions.The strength in depth the Scots have at present gives Townsend grounds for optimism that they are equipped to win the tournament for the first time since their Five Nations triumph in 1999.He said: “In terms of where we are, we believe we have a...
RUGBY
The Independent

Owen Farrell backed to make successful return in England’s Six Nations campaign

Owen Farrell has been backed by Eddie Jones to make a successful comeback from ankle surgery in time to lead England into the Six Nations.Farrell has been retained as captain despite being sidelined since limping off against Australia last autumn with Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday earmarked for his comeback.Testament to Jones’ loyalty to the 30-year-old playmaker is that he will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness for the opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on February 5.In contrast, Sam Underhill and Elliot Daly have been left out of the 36-man training squad due to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcutta Cup#England#Omicron#Exeter#Englandrugby#French
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.How do you rate this year's @EnglandRugby squad? 🌹#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/sarffQcodm— Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 18, 2022The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that...
WORLD
The Independent

England face Six Nations problems over players’ vaccination status for France and Italy trips

Eddie Jones could be forced to leave out unvaccinated players during the 2022 Six Nations with England set to visit both Italy and France.Both countries require those attending sport stadiums to prove their vaccination status, with French government sources confirming to AFP on Monday that this would extend to players.That could leave Jones without any players who are not fully vaccinated for England’s Round Two trip to Rome on 13 February and the potential crucial final clash with France on “Super Saturday’, 19 March.Jones named a 36-player squad for a pre-Six Nations training camp on Tuesday, and it is...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland name five uncapped players in Six Nations squad

Gregor Townsend has named five uncapped players in Scotland’s 39-man squad for the upcoming Guinness Six NationsSaracens back-rower Andy Christie and London Irish scrum-half Ben White are two of the new faces in the pool.Rory Darge, Ben Vellacott and Kyle Rowe are also rewarded with call-ups ahead of Scotland’s first game of the championship against England at Murrayfield on Saturday 5 February.Bath centre Cameron Redpath, who enjoyed a memorable debut against England last year, has recovered from injury and will once again be in contention ahead of the Six Nations opener.Ewan Ashman, Jamie Hodgson, Josh Bayliss, Javan Sebastian, Pierre Schoeman,...
WORLD
The Independent

England Six Nations squad LIVE: Eddie Jones names team for 2022 tournament

Owen Farrell has been retained as England captain for the Six Nations but there are several big-name casualties in the training squad named for the opener against Scotland on 5 February.George Ford continues to miss out despite his outstanding form at the heart of Leicester’s revival with Farrell, Marcus Smith and uncapped Bath prospect Orlando Bailey included as fly-halves.There is no place for versatile back Elliot Daly despite his recovery from the stress fracture that forced him to sit out a successful autumn, and his Saracens colleagues Mako and Billy Vunipola also remain in international exile.A fifth ever-present from the 2019 World Cup squad, and up until now a key member of Eddie Jones’ back row, has been frozen out in flanker Sam Underhill.The uncapped Bailey, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore continue Jones’ overhaul of his England squad as he builds for France 2023.Follow live updates, reaction and analysis below as Jones reveals his 36-man squad:
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Nightclubs on track to reopen by end of month in Wales, says First Minister

Nightclubs are on track to reopen and social distancing and rule of six requirements will be ended by the end of the month in Wales the First Minister has confirmed.Mark Drakeford said Wales would complete the move to alert level zero on January 28 unless the coronavirus situation deteriorates.The phased plan to gradually relax the alert level two measures and move back to alert level zero will continue, Mr Drakeford said.The latest public health data suggests Wales has passed the peak of the Omicron wave and coronavirus cases are falling back to levels similar to those seen earlier in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wales Six Nations squad LIVE: Wayne Pivac reveals group for 2022 tournament

Defending champions Wales have plenty to consider ahead of the naming of their squad for the 2022 Six Nations.Wayne Pivac’s side will be without their skipper for the defence of their Six Nations crown – Alun Wyn Jones is recuperating from a shoulder injury, and is set to miss the tournament.Jones is among a star-studded list of absentees with which Pivac must contend, with as many as nine British and Irish Lions likely to miss the start of the tournament at the very least. Jones, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Ross Moriarty and Josh Navidi...
RUGBY
The Independent

Mike Brown says recalled Jack Nowell is best England winger he has played with

Mike Brown insists a resurgent Jack Nowell must be restored to England’s backline after acclaiming him as the greatest winger he has played alongside.Nowell is in contention to win his first cap since the 2019 World Cup in the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 5 February after overcoming a dire run of injuries.Impressed by his renewed impact for Exeter Eddie Jones recalled the 28-year-old to his 36-strong training squad that will begin preparations for the Championship in Brighton next week.Nowell, who owns a pub in his home town of Newlyn, has benefited from giving up alcohol and losing a...
WORLD
The Independent

ECB warns no ‘silver bullet’ can fix red-ball cricket as 2022 fixtures released

England and Joe Root were warned there is “no silver bullet” to remedy the various complaints about first-class cricket that have arisen following a dismal Ashes campaign.An uncomfortable spotlight has shone on the LV= Insurance County Championship after a 4-0 thrashing Down Under with Test captain Root and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison calling for a red-ball “reset”.There will be five rounds of Championship matches in June and July, as opposed to just three last year, as the competition returns to its regular two-division structure following a couple of revamped seasons caused by the pandemic.But the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Stuart Hooper to stay Bath rugby director when Johann Van Graan arrives as coach

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper will continue in his role when Johann Van Graan becomes head coach next season, the club have confirmed.And current head coach Neal Hatley will be part of Van Graan’s team, working with the forwards alongside new defence specialist JP Ferreira and existing lineout coach Luke Charteris.Van Graan’s group is to be completed by an attack coach, although no appointment has yet been made.Bath have endured a miserable campaign, winning just one of their 12 Gallagher Premiership games and currently propping up the table by an 11-point margin.South African Van Graan’s appointment to the coaching helm...
RUGBY
The Independent

Most and least affordable places in Britain for first-time home buyers revealed

First-time buyers face spending at least six times their annual wages to get on the property ladder in nearly half (45%) of Britain’s local authority areas as affordability becomes more stretched.Back in 2016, just over a third (35%) of local authority areas had average house price-to-earnings ratios of six or more, according to the analysis by Nationwide Building Society.The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea is the least affordable place for those trying get on the property ladder, while East Ayrshire in Scotland remains the most affordable, Nationwide’s report found.First-time buyers face paying nearly 15 times their earnings to buy...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy