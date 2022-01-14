How Covid could affect the Six Nations

Owen Farrell has been retained as England captain for the Six Nations but there are several big-name casualties in the training squad named for the opener against Scotland on 5 February.George Ford continues to miss out despite his outstanding form at the heart of Leicester’s revival with Farrell, Marcus Smith and uncapped Bath prospect Orlando Bailey included as fly-halves.There is no place for versatile back Elliot Daly despite his recovery from the stress fracture that forced him to sit out a successful autumn, and his Saracens colleagues Mako and Billy Vunipola also remain in international exile.A fifth ever-present from the 2019 World Cup squad, and up until now a key member of Eddie Jones’ back row, has been frozen out in flanker Sam Underhill.The uncapped Bailey, Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore continue Jones’ overhaul of his England squad as he builds for France 2023.Follow live updates, reaction and analysis below as Jones reveals his 36-man squad:

