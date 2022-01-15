ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals DT Josh Tupou inactive vs. Raiders

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou is one of the team's inactives for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the...

Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
Raiders' Peyton Barber Makes Special Teams Mistake Vs. Bengals

Peyton Barber is going to want this play back. The Las Vegas Raiders running back made a major special teams blunder in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. A short kickoff from Evan McPherson trickled toward the sideline near the end zone, and Barber bailed him out by corralling the ball and stepping out of bounds.
Bengals ride Burrow, ‘D’ to drought-buster vs. Raiders

San Diegans know that a local team’s recurring futility can feel endless. But even the football-loving oldsters among us may be unable to appreciate the playoff victory drought the Cincinnati Bengals ended Saturday night by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19, in the Super Bowl tournament’s first game.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion) making progress

Cincinnati Bengals standout defensive end Trey Hendrickson was a limited practice participant on Tuesday, three days after sustaining a concussion during a playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Hendrickson was injured during the third quarter of the 26-19 victory in the AFC wild-card matchup. "Progressing through the concussion protocol...
Bengals vs. Titans injury report: Trey Hendrickson, Josh Tupou limited

Defensive line depth is the main story for the Cincinnati Bengals entering their Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Larry Ogunjobi, now on Injured Reserve, watched from the sidelines with a boot covering his foot. Filling his literal shoes will be tough for a defense that also lost Mike Daniels to a groin injury Saturday night.
