Festival of Human Abilities returns to the Aquarium of the Pacific

Jan.12,2022- The Florence Winter Music Festival will host performance and writing workshops for musicians and open jam sessions for the public again this year. “Jam sessions are sure to reflect the diversity of styles with young and old alike participating,” said Florence Winter Music Festival chairperson Kirk Mlinek. “We have dedicated space for jamming at the Florence Events Center. The room will be clearly marked and available as soon as the doors open on Friday morning (Jan. 28) and close at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The River House Inn and the Lighthouse Inn are also hosting jam sessions. Don’t leave home without your instrument.”

FLORENCE, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO