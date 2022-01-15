Festival of Human Abilities returns to the Aquarium of the Pacific

Caprices Festival – the gorgeous Swiss Alps-based experience – returns in 2022 with Jamie Jones, Pan-Pot, Dixon, Tale Of Us, and more. Most festivals on the planet are relegated to large open areas, amphitheaters, stadiums, or parking lots, with few offering truly breathtaking views. One that does take their views to the next level is Caprices Festival, which centers itself near the peaks of Crans Montana in the Swiss Alps. The festival’s unique vistas are just as captivating as their sweet grooves and booming bass from a killer lineup of house and techno artists.
Comments / 0