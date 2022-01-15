ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Boy, 7, falls asleep on school bus, wakes up in bus barn alone

By Madison Pearman, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8vKa_0dmrs4ME00

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia ( WAVY ) – A grandmother in Virginia is looking for answers after her 7-year-old grandson woke up alone at a bus barn.

Sheri Robinson tells Nexstar’s WAVY that her grandson, Marcus, is a first-grader at Newsome Park Elementary School in Newport News.

“Around 12, 1 o’clock, two strangers brought my grandson home and I’m like ‘Why aren’t you in school?'” Robinson asked.

Popular baby names come and go — and math may explain why

Yesterday morning, she saw him get on the school bus with her own eyes — so she was confused when he showed up at her doorstep just hours later with the strangers.

The young boy tearfully explained to his grandmother how he fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone. Marcus said he had to push the door to the school bus open to get out, and tried to walk to school.

Newport News Public Schools confirmed the incident with WAVY News and Marcus’ grandmother. They allegedly told Robinson there’s a video of the school bus driver exiting the bus without checking to see if anyone else was still on, and that it’s the procedure to do so.

“They saw the video and said they saw that the driver never checked the seats … that she pulled in the parking lot. She parked the bus and she just got out of the bus. Then, after a while, they saw Marcus get off the bus and [they] say they saw him push the door open and walk off,” she said.

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The two good Samaritans found Marcus wandering a quarter-mile from where the buses were parked, and brought him home.

“What if someone else had picked him up? People are out here kidnapping kids and doing God knows what to them. What if somebody else had picked him up? Anything could have happened,” Robinson said. “He could get hit crossing the streets and everything. What if a train was coming when he was going towards the railroad track? Anything could have happened out there.”

Newport News Public Schools has initiated an investigation into the incident.

“The safety of our students is of the highest priority in Newport News Public Schools,” the NNPS said in a statement shared with WAVY. “This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the school division. Our Transportation Director and the student’s principal remain in contact with the student’s family. The bus driver involved in this incident has been removed from her duties and Child Protective Services has been notified.”

Baja California becomes first state to vaccinate 13-year-olds in Mexico

Robinson said she still doesn’t feel confident sending 7-year-old Marcus to school.

“Do I have to call every day after he’s supposed to be at school to check to see that he makes it to school?” she asked. “Something needs to happen. When we send our children to school, we feel that they are supposed to be safe with the one they’re with. If they can’t be safe with the bus driver, what do we do?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Vitalant to host Blood Drive at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the national blood shortage continues, Vitalant is teaming up with the Sunset Mall to the Sunset Mall Blood Drive on Saturday, January 22, 2022. According to a release from Vitalant, the continued national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. All blood types, especially the most transfused […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
Newport News, VA
Education
State
Virginia State
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Society
KLST/KSAN

Snow, ice blast through South with powerful winter storm

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. Highway patrols reported hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International were cancelled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule.
ATLANTA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Elementary School#Bus Driver#Kidnapping#Nexstar#Wavy News#N95#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo ISD COVID-19 report: January 18, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District reported 450 total positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff for the school week starting Monday, January 10, and ending Friday, January 14, 2022. Of the 450 new cases, 408 positive cases were among students; 42 of the positive cases were among staff. A […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD SWAT in weekend standoff

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were involved in what officers described as a brief standoff on Sunday evening, January 16, 2022. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers responded to a home on Pope Street to find a 50-year-old woman with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
KLST/KSAN

Smoke settles in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle Sunday, January 16th, to inform citizens about heavy smoke from a prescribed burn in Irion county near Arden and Burma Rd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy