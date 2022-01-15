ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid (elbow) questionable for Philadelphia on Saturday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Embiid...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ben Simmons-76ers: It’s time for Adam Silver to intervene

It’s time for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to step in on the issues between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons. This whole saga between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers highlights the biggest issue the NBA is facing right now or has dealt with in years. Superstars are not...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Joel Embiid Gets Real About Sixers’ Potential Trades

The main name to watch in NBA trade rumors around the league remains Ben Simmons until the Philadelphia 76ers move him. The team currently sits in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 25-17 record. The Sixers have been the most successful team in the East as...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#Fanduel
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Notes: Dosunmu, Hill, Trade Targets, Caruso

The shorthanded Bulls have a three-game losing streak for the first time this season, but rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu has emerged as a bright spot, writes Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. Making his third start, Dosunmu posted his first career double-double Saturday night with 21 points and 10 assists in a narrow loss to the Celtics.
NBA
FanSided

Kyrie Irving has no right being in the All-Star Game over Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland deserves an All-Star nod over Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has no right to be in the 2022 All-Star Game. Period. End of discussion. Not only is he having an unimpressive year, shooting just 30% from the three-point line and averaging 17 points in his three games so far, but, as already mentioned, he has only played three games. Despite that he had 148,530 votes on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland on Jan. 6, 2022.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Notes: Reddish, Brunson, Randle, Walker

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau met with newly acquired Cam Reddish on Saturday and told him that playing time will have to be earned, writes Marc Berman of The New York Post. The Knicks didn’t part with any rotation pieces in the Thursday trade that brought Reddish to New York, sending out only Kevin Knox and a draft pick, so Reddish will have to supplant someone else to get his minutes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks badly want Jalen Brunson

The Mavericks still haven’t afforded former Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson a contract extension and he has made another leap this season. As The Post has reported multiple times, the Knicks have had Brunson on their radar. Brunson’s father is Rick Brunson — Leon Rose’s initial client when he started his sports agency business out of Cherry Hill, N.J. Thibodeau has had the elder Brunson on his staff for years before he rejoined the Knicks. With “T-Day’’ approaching in 3 ¹/2 weeks, the Mavericks are certainly capable of moving Brunson before the 2018 second-round pick becomes an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks already contacted the Mavericks sometime in the past about Brunson, an NBA source said. “They want him bad,’’ the NBA source said.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy