Entertainment

Robert Earl Keen's road comes to an end

By Texas Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas musical icon Robert Earl Keen has announced he is retiring from performing. Keen grew up in Houston and made his musical debut in 1984....

Victor Alvarez
2d ago

aww best wishes. soon we'll hear from you soon. you can take a boy out of Texas. but you can't take out Texas out of the boy

Jeffrey Gallagher
2d ago

well sorry to read this, wishing him the best! Have really enjoyed his music weather live, on disc or on Outlaw country XM

Matthew Hattaway
2d ago

oh thank god it's just retirement. Was thinking worse. Best wishes and the party never ends.

