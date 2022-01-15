Robert Earl Keen's road comes to an end

Singer Miranda Lambert had fans in a frenzy when she pulled out all the stops to ring in the New Year in true Nashville, TN, fashion. While most of us were soaking up the last day of 2021 curled up on the couch, some of country music's biggest names were getting gussied up for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. This year, the Music City was the place to be as performers like Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett and more celebrated across several stages in the city. And of course, it wouldn't be a proper Nashville New Year without Miranda.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO