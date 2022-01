For the second time in three years, Justin Michaud turned Mike Andrews’s Tempranillo grapes into a Platinum winner. This time, however, it earned a Double Platinum and ranked as the highest-scoring Temp of the tasting. Michaud used a stream of Graciano (5%) to bring everything together in a concentrated fashion — dark plum, black cherry, graphite and steak juice — for a bold yet polished example of Washington Tempranillo. Enjoy with ham or cured meat. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding!).

