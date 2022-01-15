ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles vs. Bucs: Tampa to be without RB Leonard Fournette for wild card matchup

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjcdW_0dmrpYOu00

One of the biggest obstacles to the Eagles upsetting the Buccaneers will be out on Sunday, as Leonard Fournette will be unable to play in the wild card round due to a hamstring injury.

Fournette, who hasn’t played since a Dec. 19 loss to the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury, will not be activated, while Gio Bernard is likely to have a huge role after being activated.

Fournette had 127 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the Week 6 Bucs win.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Troy Aikman

The first NFC playoff game of 2022 is underway, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are underway on FOX. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call for FOX. The Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are hosting the No. 7 seed Eagles in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Awful Penalty In Bucs vs. Eagles

It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady. Brady was hit...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Bucs Suffer Massive Injury Loss Against Eagles

Tampa Bay has suffered some notable injury losses in recent weeks and the Buccaneers just suffered another huge one on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers lost All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to an apparent lower-leg injury on the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wirfs, a first-team...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Buccaneers#The Eagles#American Football#Bucs#Rb#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Eagles Offense Very Clear

It has not been much fun watching the Philadelphia Eagles offense today. Troy Aikman has expressed his frustration with it on the FOX broadcast. One of Aikman’s chief complaints has been with wide receiver DeVonta Smith. He’s not upset with Smith’s play; in fact, it’s the opposite.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Multiple Eagles fans got rocked in fights during Wild Card matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday. It turns out, however, that Eagles Nation didn’t only lose on the field, but off of it too. Multiple videos have emerged online of fans getting into heated brawls during the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup, most of which appeared to be initiated by Eagles fans. Well, despite being the aggravator in these incidents, Eagles fans, much like their team on Sunday, quickly discovered they were severely outmatched. In this first video, shared by Twitter user @calicocutpant, an Eagles fan can be seen walking up the stairs in the direction of a Bucs fan, throwing a punch, and immediately turning tail and sprinting back down the stairs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jalen Hurts cost Eagles a TD with major mistake

The Philadelphia Eagles got down big early in their Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jalen Hurts was partly responsible for that. Hurts missed a wide-open Quez Watkins on a third down play in the first quarter. For whatever reason, Hurts felt like the pocket was collapsing and scrambled to his left. That caused him to miss Watkins, who had come open on a post route over the middle and had nothing between him and the end zone.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

11 Eagles Who Need to Be Gone Before 2022 Season

11 Eagles who need to be gone in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Pretty soon, Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni will sit down and figure out who needs to go and who needs to stay. We figured we’d help them out. With the 2021 season in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Scary Eagles News

Philadelphia Eagles defender Josh Sweat is sidelined for the team’s playoff matchup against the Bucs Sunday after undergoing an operation to address a “life-threatening” situation. Per the team, Sweat was hospitalized Tuesday night as doctors performed an emergency procedure. Remarkably, Josh’s life was saved. And he even...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy