Train strikes pedestrian in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Waukesha.

The Waukesha Police Department said a train with Wisconsin Southern Railroad hit a man on the tracks near Whiterock Avenue and West Moreland Boulevard.

The man has not yet been identified.

The intersections of Whiterock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard, as well as Whiterock and Perkins avenues will remain closed throughout Saturday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.