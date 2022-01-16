ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Train strikes pedestrian in Waukesha

By Editorials
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlmZm_0dmrpGl400

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Waukesha.

The Waukesha Police Department said a train with Wisconsin Southern Railroad hit a man on the tracks near Whiterock Avenue and West Moreland Boulevard.

The man has not yet been identified.

The intersections of Whiterock Avenue and Moreland Boulevard, as well as Whiterock and Perkins avenues will remain closed throughout Saturday afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

833K+
Followers
126K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy