Where do you find all Valkyries and how do you beat them in God of War? Valkyries are challenging optional bosses in God of War which comprise part of the Prove Your Valor Favor. You’ll first need to know how to open hidden chambers in order to access most of these, so click through the link for more information on that. Defeating all eight of the Valkyries and the final boss at the Council of Valkyries location will unlock the Chooser of the Slain Trophy. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain where to find all Valkyries and how to beat them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO