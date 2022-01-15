ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped...

heraldsun.com

Hurricanes forward Martin Necas enters NHL COVID protocol

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Martin Necas for a few games. The Canes said Monday that the winger has entered the NHL COVID protocol and will be sidelined. The news on Necas came on the day defenseman Jaccob Slavin returned to practice for the first time since being placed in the COVID protocol.
Andrei Svechnikov
Bo Horvat
Vincent Trocheck
Sebastian Aho
NHL

Caps Fall to Canucks, 4-2

Following a solid 60-minute effort in Saturday afternoon's 2-0 win over the Islanders in New York, the Caps were hoping to gain some traction on home ice in Sunday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks, who came to the District reeling from three straight road setbacks to start their five-game trip. But the Caps fell 4-2 to the Canucks, their fifth loss in six games (1-3-2) and their fifth loss in their last six games (1-4-1) at Capital One Arena.
Idaho8.com

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and Colorado beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 for its 14th straight home win. Kuemper was injured Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway ran into him in the crease and knocked him down. The play drew the ire of Kurtis MacDermid, who dropped the gloves with Greenway. Kuemper was down on ice for a few minutes, but remained in the game until he was replaced by Francouz with 10:34 left in the second period.
Carolina Hurricanes
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver, CA
Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings’ 3-2 OT win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres in snowbound western New York. Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who beat Buffalo for the second time in three days. Alex Nedelkovic made 26 saves. Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner scored for the slumping Sabres, who have lost eight in a row at home. Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots. Only about 1,000 fans braved a snowstorm that dumped around 2 feet of snow on the region.
Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton. The Kraken are 1-16-1 when trailing after two periods. Fleury made 35 saves and had 14 in the third period alone.
Schenn, Barbashev score twice in Blues’ 5-3 win over Preds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev each had two goals and two assists as the St. Louis Blues came from behind to beat the Nashville Predators 5-3. Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists in the first meeting between the teams since they played back-to-back games in February 2020. St. Louis’ victory left the clubs tied for second place in the Central Division with 51 points apiece. Ville Husso made 32 saves for the Blues. He has won his past eight home decisions, last losing at Enterprise Center on April 5, 2021, against Vegas. Yakov Trenin, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 24 saves.
