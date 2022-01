1 – Jalen Wilson – Pick a statistic and there’s a good chance Jalen Wilson was the best in the game at it on Saturday. He shot well, passed well, ran well and rebounded well. He even swiped a couple of steals and, believe it or not, could’ve played even better. Still, it was a monster game for one of last season’s top players and it even featured the return of his swagger in certain spots. He should keep starting, and if this is just the beginning for him, he’s got a heck of a run ahead.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO