DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Following the 11-hour long hostage situation Saturday at the Colleyville synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning faith-based communities they need to remain alert and could be targeted for violence. Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom in Dallas said, “It’s not unfamiliar.” He said he and others in the Jewish community have remained alert even before the hostage situation. That night, Paley helped console some of the hostages and their families. Paley welcomes the stepped-up patrols by Dallas Police. “We are just so grateful for the support from the Mayor’s office, from our local police.” For...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO