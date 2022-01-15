ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Watson: Waived by Tampa Bay

Watson (quadriceps) was waived by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Carmen Vitali of...

Justin Watson
Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
Bucs Bring Justin Watson Back to Practice Squad

Wide receiver Justin Watson has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a three-day absence, this time signing with the team's practice squad. The Buccaneers also released punter Sterling Hofrichter and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson from that 16-man crew. That combination of moves on Tuesday leaves one practice squad spot open.
Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a...
Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
