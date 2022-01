Super Wild Card Weekend had a little bit of everything. We saw the Cincinnati Bengals snap a 31-year drought, the Buffalo Bills destroy a divisional rival in the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers score the lone upset with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. We also saw a few blowouts. This year wasn't good evidence as to why expanding the playoffs is a good idea, as both No. 7 seeds lost by at least 16 points. And we still have one more historic game on Monday night between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams for the right to face Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO