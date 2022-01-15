Attorney general releases health care price transparency report card
thecharlotteweekly.com
3 days ago
RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein released a review of North Carolina hospitals’ compliance with federal CMS regulations to improve price transparency for patients. The update comes after Stein wrote North Carolina hospitals in June 2021 to encourage them to come into compliance...
(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages.
In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s prison population has been affected by COVID-19 far more than the general population, according to a report from the Tennessee Justice Center. One in 300 staff members and 1 in 515 prisoners who contracted COVID-19 have died, according to the report. The Tennessee...
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is using Gov. Roy Cooper’s never-ending state of emergency in encouraging residents to report so-called price gouging related to the coronavirus pandemic. Stein, in a news release, says his office has heard, albeit anecdotally, that price gouging may be occurring when people look to...
Fallout from auditor report claiming undercount in Covid deaths from state nursing homes continues. And the release of a 13-page letter explains how the auditor general got to a different number than health director Elizabeth Hertel. She says it's very simple, he counted more places where seniors lived and then died, than the state was not required to count by law.
Happy New Year everyone! I hope you had a wonderful holiday season filled with laughter, relaxation, and good company. In this edition of “5 Things We’re Watching,” we feature some of the conversations taking place ahead of the 2022 legislative session, which begins next week. We have a breakdown of health funding in the governor’s budget proposal, a look at health policy teed up for session, and a conversation about policies to support the health care workforce.
Will County Health Department Director Sue Olenek announced on the Kevin Kollins Show yesterday, that her office has refered several COVID testing sites to IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul. She said that her office had recieved several complaints on the fake testing sites, saying it took several days longer to get results back after patients were tested for COVID-19. This follows the Lake County Health Department announcing they are investigating claims of fake testing sites in their county.
WASHINGTON, D.C. —The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), in collaboration with standards development organizations (SDOs) and health IT stakeholders, recently released the Project [email protected] (‘Project USA’) Technical Specification Final Version 1.0. This new specification is a unified, cross-standards, health care specification that could be used across industry for representing patient addresses (mailing, physical, billing, etc.) to improve patient matching.
January 10, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today agreed not to object to a settlement between Providence St. Joseph Health (Providence) and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Hoag) that will lead to the disaffiliation of the two hospital systems. The settlement will allow Hoag to become an independent entity, and as part of the agreement, Hoag has committed to expand reproductive health services in Orange County. The Attorney General’s Office was not a party to the settlement. However, the finalization of the settlement was contingent on any objections from the California Department of Justice.
Tallahassee, FL State Representative Yvonne Hinson and State Senator Victor M. Torres, Jr. announced today, Jan. 12th, they have recently filed legislation HB 373 and SB 1742 to increase transparency in Florida's health care system. A representatives spokesperson, Joey Arellano, said the legislation would be addressing the "denials of care...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Monday morning, Attorney General Alan Wilson released a human trafficking task force annual report at the state house. The report details the magnitude of human trafficking in the state and efforts underway to combat the crime. The report shows a nearly 50 percent increase in...
(Colorado News Connection) Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and facilities across the state. Cari Frank, vice president for communications at the Center for Improving Value in Health Care, the group behind the updated Shop...
This week, with the Legislature starting its regular sessions, state Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlando, and state Rep. Yvonne Hinson, D-Gainesville, showcased their “Health Care Transparency Act.”. The bill would “increase transparency in Florida’s health care system” and “would address denials of care by requiring hospitals and health care institutions...
January 13, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against The Aliera Companies (Aliera) and the Moses family – the family. that founded Sharity Ministries, Inc. (formerly called Trinity Healthshare, Inc.), a nonprofit corporation that purported to be a health care sharing ministry (HCSM). Aliera, a for-profit corporation, created, operated, and sold unauthorized health plans and insurance through Sharity/Trinity, collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly premiums from thousands of Californians and others throughout the country. However, rather than paying its members’ healthcare costs, the company declined claims and retained nearly 84% of its members’ contributions – leaving many crushed by the burden of impossible medical debt.
The 2022 Alaska Economic Trends report was released this month, and includes forecasting for health care jobs statewide. The report was developed by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In an address, Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter said the economic signs look promising for the months to come, and throughout the year.
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia amid concerns about the winter weather, which triggered the Commonwealth’s anti-price gouging statutes. “The sad reality is that bad actors will take advantage of inclement weather or other natural disasters just to make an extra buck,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Virginians should not have to worry […]
Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (Missourinet) Lawsuits are planned against Missouri school districts that continue to enforce mask mandates. The Attorney General is calling the mask mandates and quarantine orders illegal in light of a recent Cole County ruling stating that school districts have never...
Comments / 0