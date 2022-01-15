Attorney general releases health care price transparency report card

January 10, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today agreed not to object to a settlement between Providence St. Joseph Health (Providence) and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Hoag) that will lead to the disaffiliation of the two hospital systems. The settlement will allow Hoag to become an independent entity, and as part of the agreement, Hoag has committed to expand reproductive health services in Orange County. The Attorney General’s Office was not a party to the settlement. However, the finalization of the settlement was contingent on any objections from the California Department of Justice.

