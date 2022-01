HOUSTON (KIAH) –A strong Artic Cold Front setting up over Canada is expected to swing across, Texas on Wednesday. Behind the front temperatures fall from near 80 degrees to 40s. Some Isolated storms are also expected to develop along and ahead of the front, and may become strong or severe, bringing a chance for small hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes to SE Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO