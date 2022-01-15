Hall's OT goal lifts red-hot Bruins over Predators, 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Zucker scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Monday night. It was a perfect birthday homecoming for Zucker, who grew up in Las Vegas until he was 15 and turned 30 on Sunday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart in the second period and the New York Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Monday night, handing the Flyers their eighth straight loss. Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26...
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens hired player agent Kent Hughes as their general manager Tuesday, hoping he can turn around a team with the worst record in the NHL. The 51-year-old Montreal native replaces Marc Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28 following the Canadiens' poor start.
