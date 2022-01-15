ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hall's OT goal lifts red-hot Bruins over Predators, 4-3

By KEN POWTAK - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hall
Frankfort Times

Guentzel's OT goal lifts Penguins over Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 3

Vegas300—3 First Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 11 (Theodore, Dadonov), 3:43. 2, Vegas, Dadonov 10 (Pietrangelo, Stone), 12:12. 3, Vegas, Roy 8 (Pietrangelo, Marchessault), 19:30 (pp). Penalties_Vegas bench, served by Amadio (Too Many Men on the Ice), 6:43; Letang, PIT (Hooking), 8:38; Boyle, PIT (Hooking), 17:39.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Penguins score 5 unanswered goals to rally past Vegas 5-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Zucker scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Monday night. It was a perfect birthday homecoming for Zucker, who grew up in Las Vegas until he was 15 and turned 30 on Sunday.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Nelson, Cizikas help Islanders hand Flyers 8th straight loss

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart in the second period and the New York Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Monday night, handing the Flyers their eighth straight loss. Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26...
NHL
Frankfort Times

Montreal Canadiens hire player agent Kent Hughes as GM

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens hired player agent Kent Hughes as their general manager Tuesday, hoping he can turn around a team with the worst record in the NHL. The 51-year-old Montreal native replaces Marc Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28 following the Canadiens' poor start.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy