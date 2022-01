GBP/USD made its fourth straight high last week, as the market ponders the dollar outlook. A rally above the recently recovered 1.36 high is likely to be boosted as the GBP navigates a minefield of economic data over the coming days. The recent strong bullish rebound gains for the GBP/USD currency pair pushed it towards the 1.3749 resistance level, its highest in two and a half months. It settles after the recent profit-taking sell-off around the 1.3630 level. All in all, sterling further continued the recent recovery when it rose about three quarters of a percentage against the dollar last week, making a fourth consecutive advance and a one-month recovery reversing half of the decline that pushed GBP/USD down from 1.4250 in June 2021.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO