Digital assets are “here to stay,” and they look like Napster in the 90s, claimed Onyx’s CEO Umar Farooq. Umar Farooq – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan’s digital asset unit Onyx – put his name next to those who believe the cryptocurrency industry is “here to stay.” He also opined that bitcoin has started evolving since it was “kind of rolling along slowly” during its first years of existence.

MARKETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO