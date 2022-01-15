Dallas Mavericks reportedly targeting Myles Turner, John Collins in NBA trade market

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) puts up a shot over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday. Darron Cummings/AP

The Dallas Mavericks may be testing the waters in the NBA trade market.

The Mavericks are targeting Pacers center Myles Turner and Hawks forward John Collins, according to a report from longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

“Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins,” Stein writes in a recent column on Substack. “Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors.”

Turner, a graduate of Euless Trinity High School near the Dallas-area, is reportedly unhappy with his situation in Indiana. In an interview with The Athletic, Turner said he is seeking a bigger role with “more opportunity.”

Turner’s Pacers (15-28), coached by former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, currently have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Collins has been Trae Young’s right-hand man and top lob target in Atlanta for the last four seasons and just signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the team this offseason. In 275 career games, he’s averaging 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The pair led the Hawks to doorstep of the NBA Finals last season before falling to Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the Hawks (17-24) have not managed to rekindle that same success thus far this season and are reportedly “open for business” in the trade market. Earlier in the week, the Hawks traded Cam Reddish, the second player they acquired in the Luka Doncic-Young draft-night trade, to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox.

Brunson and Finney-Smith have been important pieces in the Mavericks’ recent turnaround, during which they have won seven of their last eight games. Brunson (16.0) and Finney Smith (10.5) are each averaging career-highs in scoring.