ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dallas Mavericks reportedly targeting Myles Turner, John Collins in NBA trade market

By Staff report The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6Kuw_0dmrjnTf00
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) puts up a shot over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday. Darron Cummings/AP

The Dallas Mavericks may be testing the waters in the NBA trade market.

The Mavericks are targeting Pacers center Myles Turner and Hawks forward John Collins, according to a report from longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

“Dallas has been trying to get into the trade mix for Myles Turner or John Collins,” Stein writes in a recent column on Substack. “Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two low-salaried but highly rated Mavericks headed for unrestricted free agency this summer barring contract extensions by June 30, have no shortage of suitors.”

Turner, a graduate of Euless Trinity High School near the Dallas-area, is reportedly unhappy with his situation in Indiana. In an interview with The Athletic, Turner said he is seeking a bigger role with “more opportunity.”

Turner’s Pacers (15-28), coached by former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, currently have the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Collins has been Trae Young’s right-hand man and top lob target in Atlanta for the last four seasons and just signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the team this offseason. In 275 career games, he’s averaging 16.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The pair led the Hawks to doorstep of the NBA Finals last season before falling to Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the Hawks (17-24) have not managed to rekindle that same success thus far this season and are reportedly “open for business” in the trade market. Earlier in the week, the Hawks traded Cam Reddish, the second player they acquired in the Luka Doncic-Young draft-night trade, to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox.

Brunson and Finney-Smith have been important pieces in the Mavericks’ recent turnaround, during which they have won seven of their last eight games. Brunson (16.0) and Finney Smith (10.5) are each averaging career-highs in scoring.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Trae Young
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Cam Reddish
Empire Sports Media

Knicks trade target Myles Turner’s value takes a hit after serious foot injury

The New York Knicks‘ prime trade target Myles Turner had been diagnosed with a stress reaction on his left foot, the Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday. Turner has been out since Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks to re-assess his status. His injury was initially labeled as a sore left ankle. A second opinion yielded the stress reaction, a precursor to the more severe stress fracture injury. It appears that Turner will be out for a significant amount of time that could extend beyond the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Pacers Seeking 2 1st-Round Picks for Myles Turner

Myles Turner may be a perfect fit for the Toronto Raptors, but the Indiana Pacers' asking price is making a deal hard to envision. Indiana is reportedly asking for two first-round picks for their 6-foot-11 big man, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. It's a steep asking price for Turner and one the Raptors are unlikely to pay.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Dallas Mavericks#Pacers#Hawks#The New York Knicks
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 best destinations for John Collins

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring the 3 best possible trade destinations for John Collins. After the Atlanta Hawks‘ surprise Eastern Conference finals run just last season, the team agreed to a five-year, $125 million extension with young star John Collins. Just a few months later, Collins is drawing extensive interest from many teams in the trade market.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Mavs, Blazers, Wolves, Knicks, Lakers, Hornets targeting Myles Turner

Myles Turner is no stranger to seeing his name in trade rumors. Throughout his seven-year NBA career, Turner has repeatedly surfaced as a trade candidate. In fact, he’s so used to seeing this that he’s no longer fazed by the rumor mill. “Now that I see myself in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Mavericks have emerged as the favorites to acquire Myles Turner?

One particular NBA team appears to be pulling into the lead in the Myles Turner sweepstakes. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Monday that several competing executives believe that the Dallas Mavericks are the favorites to acquire the Indiana Pacers center. Pincus adds that the Mavs could potentially offer Dwight Powell and one of Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy