Colorado State

Volcanic shockwave passes through Colorado following Pacific eruption

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado.com
 3 days ago
Photo credit: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration 

A volcanic shockwave caused by the Hunga Tonga eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean, passed through Colorado at around 6 AM this morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Flat Iron campus in Arvada recorded a subtle rise in pressure followed by a dramatic pressure drop minutes later.

The graph below shows the lab's barometer reading:

The volcano, located in the Pacific ocean, erupted early Saturday morning. Since, tsunami advisories have been issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the west coast of the United States. Tsunami waves have also been reported at the coast of the Pacific nation of Tonga, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Could you feel the shockwave? Let us know in the comments below!

