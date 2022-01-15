ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue

By JAKE BLEIBERG
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyD5s_0dmriTjo00
Texas Synagogue Standoff Colleyville police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. Authorities say a man has apparently taken hostages at the synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas. The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel (Jessika Harkay/Star-Telegram via AP) (Jessika Harkay)

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, Chaumont said.

There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont said.

“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont said.

Law enforcement shut down access to the roads surrounding the synagogue Saturday afternoon.

The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue's Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn't show what was happening inside the synagogue.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out.

The man, who used profanities, repeatedly mentioned his sister, Islam and that he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported.

Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags

DALLAS — (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday. Malik Faisal Akram, a...
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Do Minnesota cases show it's getting easier to convict cops?

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — First, it was Mohamed Noor — convicted for shooting an unarmed woman who approached his police SUV. Then it was Derek Chauvin, found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin George Floyd to a Minneapolis street as he gasped for air. Last month, it was Kim Potter, guilty of manslaughter for shooting a young Black man after a traffic stop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KRMG

UK man admits exploiting worker kept in shed for 40 years

LONDON — (AP) — A man in northwest England pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to exploiting a vulnerable victim who was found living in a garden shed that had been his home for 40 years. The victim was rescued in October 2018 when officers from the Gangmasters &...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Colleyville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Colleyville, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
KRMG

FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI and other federal agencies are increasingly looking to counter cyber threats through tools other than criminal indictments, the head of the bureau's cyber division said in an interview with The Associated Press. Arrests and indictments of foreign cybercriminals are still appropriate in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

DETROIT — (AP) — California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019. The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Tickets via text: Texas police department using new technology

WINDCREST, Texas — A Texas police department is using new technology to cite drivers via text messages instead of traffic stops. The Windcrest, Texas, police department is planning to use the Trusted Driver Program, a web-based program created in part by former San Antonio police officers, KIII-TV reported. The program allows drivers to avoid a traffic stop and instead get a ticket via text message.
WINDCREST, TX
KRMG

Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald to be released

CHICAGO — (AP) — The white Chicago police officer whose fatal shooting of Black teen Laquan McDonald put the city at the center of a national debate about race and law enforcement is set to be released from prison next month after serving less than half of the 81-month sentence imposed three years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Fbi#Synagogue#Israel#Ap#The Associated Press#Rabbi#Fbi Swat#The Star Telegram
KRMG

Tulsa Police identify suspect, victim in Tulsa’s fourth homicide

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department posted an update to the cities fourth homicide to Facebook identifying the suspect as Stanley Dandridge and the victim as 38-year-old Mack Long. The post states that the two got into an argument in an apartment complex parking lot near 61st and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Al-Shabab claims deadly bombing near Somali military camp

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded in Somalia's capital when a man in an explosive vest detonated at a teashop opposite a Somali military training camp on Tuesday, the Somali National News Agency reports. The teashop in Mogadishu is...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Irish mourn slain 23-year-old teacher who was out jogging

LONDON — (AP) — Hundreds of mourners turned out Tuesday in Ireland for the funeral Mass of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher whose slaying has reignited debate about how to tackle violence against women. Police said Tuesday they arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Browns DT McDowell arrested in Fla. in attack on officer

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell, who was given a second chance by the team after serving jail time, was arrested Monday in Florida on charges of beating a police officer and public exposure. Police in Deerfield Beach, Florida, said they were responding to...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy