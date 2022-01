Knightscope, the firm that has developed the security robots that is promoting the company everywhere, is raising capital on StartEngine and the funding round is scheduled to close tonight. While an offering can always be extended if the issuer believes there is more money to be had, StartEngine has distributed an email indicating the securities offering will end at 8:59PST. There are some broker dealers that are engaged in the sale which means there may be a path to purchase shares until January 20th.

