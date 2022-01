SPRINGFIELD – The state of Illinois will be offering a new way to track your COVID-19 vaccinations on your mobile devices. They have announced that the newly launched system, Vax Verify, will include use of the new SMART™ Health Card. The card allows users to download a QR code, which individuals can use to easily confirm a their COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events, and other locations. Vax Verify is an online system that allows Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO