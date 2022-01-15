ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers to activate Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard; Leonard Fournette to stay on IR

By Sam Robinson
 3 days ago
Lavonte David has made 97 tackles in 12 games for the Buccaneers this season. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Part of the Buccaneers’ injured contingent will be back in uniform for the defending champions Sunday. Lavonte David and Giovani Bernard are set to come off IR on Saturday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com tweets.

David suffered a foot injury in Week 15, joining Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin in going down during a shutout loss to the Saints. Godwin is done for the season, and Laine adds that Fournette will not be activated ahead of Saturday’s roster-setting deadline. Fournette is battling a hamstring injury.

While Bernard has not played a key role this season, he will be in line to do so against the Eagles. Not only is Fournette out, but the Bucs also declared Ronald Jones out because of an ankle injury. Tampa Bay has Bernard, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Le’Veon Bell as its healthy backs.

