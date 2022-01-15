New York COVID cases continue drop, Hochul calls for more vaccinations
New York’s COVID-19 cases continued trending downward, with 47,870 reported Friday, the latest state numbers show.
The figure was nearly half of the surge-high mark of 90,132 seen Jan. 7, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.
“We’re not through this yet,” she warned, urging New Yorkers to “keep getting vaccinated … and wearing non-cloth masks.”
Of the 327,427 test results reported Friday, 14.62 percent came back positive, Hochul said.
The positivity rate on a seven-day average was 17.59 percent Friday statewide, and 18.45 percent in New York City.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped for the third straight day Friday, to 12,169 statewide, with 1,653 people being treated in intensive care units — 34 more than the day before.
Deaths from COVID-19 stood at 62,891 Friday, according to the federal government’s tally — a statewide increase of 187, including 93 New York City residents.
Hochul said the state gave out 101,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Friday to Saturday.
