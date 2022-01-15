ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York COVID cases continue drop, Hochul calls for more vaccinations

By Mary Kay Linge
 3 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul warned NYers that "we're not through this" as COVID cases in NY continue to drop. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

New York’s COVID-19 cases continued trending downward, with 47,870 reported Friday, the latest state numbers show.

The figure was nearly half of the surge-high mark of 90,132 seen Jan. 7, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

“We’re not through this yet,” she warned, urging New Yorkers to “keep getting vaccinated … and wearing non-cloth masks.”

Of the 327,427 test results reported Friday, 14.62 percent came back positive, Hochul said.

The positivity rate on a seven-day average was 17.59 percent Friday statewide, and 18.45 percent in New York City.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped for the third straight day Friday, to 12,169 statewide, with 1,653 people being treated in intensive care units — 34 more than the day before.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to continue to get vaccinated and wear non-cloth masks as COVID case numbers continue to trend downwards.
Hospitalizations dropped for the third straight day in New York.

Deaths from COVID-19 stood at 62,891 Friday, according to the federal government’s tally — a statewide increase of 187, including 93 New York City residents.

Hochul said the state gave out 101,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Friday to Saturday.

