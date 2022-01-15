Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Energized by Playoff Atmosphere

"Of course you do," he said. "You watch film, you see those type of things. But with a guy like him you also see him making big throws and making throws that a lot of quarterbacks can't make.

"So of course you want to get pressure on him. For me, I just want to get pressure on him because I know if we do, I got a better chance to help my team win and you never want to give a guy like him a clean pocket because if you do that then he'll pick you apart."

The Cardinals would get a major boost in the pass-rush department with the return of defensive end J.J. Watt, who continues to work his way back from a wealth of shoulder injuries suffered in late October.

It would be a miracle comeback for even a man the stature of Watt, as Golden has developed an advanced admiration for Watt after seeing him work his way towards playing once again.

"Oh man J.J., like I always say man, he's our leader. He was our leader when he was out there healthy, then he got banged up for a little bit he was still coming out every day leading so I've got a lot of respect for J.J. man, I love balling with him, love playing with him and just seeing him on the field, guys get hyped and everybody happy that he's out there with us just because the energy he brings," said Golden.

"He worked hard. He's been out there working hard like he'd been doing his whole career man. So it's like he really works hard. He really puts the work in every day and I'm excited for him and we don't know if he's gonna play yet. We'll see Monday but he put in the work and I got a lot of respect for him. It's an honor to take the field with him."

There's been a buzz in the Valley for Arizona's return to the postseason, as great expectations follow a Cardinals team that can do serious damage on the field.

The buzz has made its way to the Cardinals locker room.

Golden said, "I feel like it started earlier during the week man, just taking it slow, don't get too hyped on the first day of practice. Let it build up, let it build up and then when it comes to getting closer to the game, like I said you remember as a kid most people wanted to play in big games like this and play in the playoffs and play in January and this the opportunity for us to be able to do that..

"So you can't shy away from it, you got to run into it man and when the day come it ain't about the big lights, it ain't about that. It's still a football game at the end of the day. You get to get out there and do what you love. So I feel like if we keep that mindset, people won't be too rattled and when it comes you'll be ready and prepared as long as you put the work in during the week."

The bright lights of Monday Night Football will see the Cardinals either scurry for darkness or thrive in the spotlight.

One thing we do know is Markus Golden won't need an alarm clock that morning.