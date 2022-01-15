ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Energized by Playoff Atmosphere

All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeQUB_0dmrhOXC00

"Of course you do," he said. "You watch film, you see those type of things. But with a guy like him you also see him making big throws and making throws that a lot of quarterbacks can't make.

"So of course you want to get pressure on him. For me, I just want to get pressure on him because I know if we do, I got a better chance to help my team win and you never want to give a guy like him a clean pocket because if you do that then he'll pick you apart."

The Cardinals would get a major boost in the pass-rush department with the return of defensive end J.J. Watt, who continues to work his way back from a wealth of shoulder injuries suffered in late October.

It would be a miracle comeback for even a man the stature of Watt, as Golden has developed an advanced admiration for Watt after seeing him work his way towards playing once again.

"Oh man J.J., like I always say man, he's our leader. He was our leader when he was out there healthy, then he got banged up for a little bit he was still coming out every day leading so I've got a lot of respect for J.J. man, I love balling with him, love playing with him and just seeing him on the field, guys get hyped and everybody happy that he's out there with us just because the energy he brings," said Golden.

"He worked hard. He's been out there working hard like he'd been doing his whole career man. So it's like he really works hard. He really puts the work in every day and I'm excited for him and we don't know if he's gonna play yet. We'll see Monday but he put in the work and I got a lot of respect for him. It's an honor to take the field with him."

There's been a buzz in the Valley for Arizona's return to the postseason, as great expectations follow a Cardinals team that can do serious damage on the field.

The buzz has made its way to the Cardinals locker room.

Golden said, "I feel like it started earlier during the week man, just taking it slow, don't get too hyped on the first day of practice. Let it build up, let it build up and then when it comes to getting closer to the game, like I said you remember as a kid most people wanted to play in big games like this and play in the playoffs and play in January and this the opportunity for us to be able to do that..

"So you can't shy away from it, you got to run into it man and when the day come it ain't about the big lights, it ain't about that. It's still a football game at the end of the day. You get to get out there and do what you love. So I feel like if we keep that mindset, people won't be too rattled and when it comes you'll be ready and prepared as long as you put the work in during the week."

The bright lights of Monday Night Football will see the Cardinals either scurry for darkness or thrive in the spotlight.

One thing we do know is Markus Golden won't need an alarm clock that morning.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
On3.com

Arizona Cardinals make official decision on JJ Watt

The Arizona Cardinals made a decision on the health and return timeline for one of their biggest defensive stars in JJ Watt as they advance into the playoffs. The Cardinals activated Watt to their roster from injured reserve, making him available for their Monday night playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s J.J. Watt News

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Monday night. Arizona, the No. 5 seed in the NFC, is set to take on the No. 4 seed Los Angeles in the first Monday Night Football game on Monday evening.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#American Football
raisingzona.com

3 Bold Predictions: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams – Wild Card

The Arizona Cardinals close out Super Wild-Card Weekend on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams inside SoFi Stadium. The last time the two teams faced off, the Los Angeles Rams’ pass rush dominated Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray threw two interceptions and could not escape defensive tackle Aaron Donald. But the Cardinals showed in Week 4 they could handle the Rams inside the confines of SoFi Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Stafford propels Rams past Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout

Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in his first playoff victory, and the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp made touchdown catches for the NFC West champion Rams (13-5), who will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for a spot in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles advanced in the postseason for the third time in the last four years under coach Sean McVay.David Long also scored...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Donald Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray had a rough time in Los Angeles on Monday night during the Arizona Cardinals’ Wild Card round game against the Rams. The third-year quarterback turned in one of his worst performances of the season en route to a crushing 34-11 loss. However, Murray wasn’t entirely to blame...
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
799
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy