ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Olathe native signs with Sporting Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iM8n_0dmrh2CT00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City signed free-agent defender and Olathe, Kansas native Kortne Ford to a one-year contract with options in the following two years.

The 26-year-old started his professional career with the Colorado Rapids in 2017, before spending the 2021 season in the USL Championship with San Antonio FC.

Ford’s family moved to Colorado when he was 12 and he joined the Rapids’ academy system , eventually attending the University of Denver.

With the Pioneers, he played in 62 games, scoring five goals and providing three assists which earned two All-Summit League First Team selections.

Ford made his first professional start in 2017 at Children’s Mercy Park with the Rapids and scored his first professional goal against SKC the same year in Denver.

Ford joins Logan Ndenbe, Uri Rosell and Ben Sweat as newcomers this offseason as Sporting KC prepare to kick off the season on the road in Atlanta on February 27.

Read more Sporting KC news on FOX4 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Top of truck ripped off as it goes under KC bridge

WATCH: The top of this truck was ripped off as it went under a bridge in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday (1/12). The Kansas City Missouri Police Department says, “everyone is safe.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Ndenbe
Person
Ben Sweat
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Seahawks player found dead in Kansas federal prison

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former Seahawks player was found dead in a Kansas federal prison where he was being held on charges of illegal firearms possession, a prison official said. Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Bureau of...
NFL
feastmagazine.com

Kansas City restaurant openings and closings: December 2021

As we head into 2022, Kansas City’s restaurant scene is facing both the typical winter doldrums as well as a surge in COVID-19 cases that has been upending an already unsettled industry. Several beloved restaurants have closed or plan to close, citing difficulties related to the ongoing pandemic, including Plowboys BBQ in Overland Park, Chai Shai in Midtown Kansas City and Brookside Poultry Co., which plans to close at the end of January.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Colorado Rapids#The University Of Denver#Children#Skc#Sporting Kc#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
KMBC.com

Trail would connect 2 Kansas City, Kansas, history sites

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Plans are underway to connect a Civil War-era commercial port on the Missouri river and a Kansas City, Kansas, park where Lewis and Clark once camped. KCUR reports that the proposed Northeast Kansas City, Kansas, Heritage Trail came to life when the Groundwork Northeast Revitalization Group partnered with the Unified Government to apply for a grant from the Mid-America Regional Council. They were awarded $108,000, supplemented by a $30,000 match from the UG.
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Community News Clearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - 8:45 a.m. | State-operated COVID-19 testing events in Missouri have been canceled in the Kansas City area, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services due to weather conditions. Before heading to a testing event, the community is asked to check the event's status on theDHSS website .
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy