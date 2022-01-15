Olathe native signs with Sporting Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City signed free-agent defender and Olathe, Kansas native Kortne Ford to a one-year contract with options in the following two years.

The 26-year-old started his professional career with the Colorado Rapids in 2017, before spending the 2021 season in the USL Championship with San Antonio FC.

Ford’s family moved to Colorado when he was 12 and he joined the Rapids’ academy system , eventually attending the University of Denver.

With the Pioneers, he played in 62 games, scoring five goals and providing three assists which earned two All-Summit League First Team selections.

Ford made his first professional start in 2017 at Children’s Mercy Park with the Rapids and scored his first professional goal against SKC the same year in Denver.

Ford joins Logan Ndenbe, Uri Rosell and Ben Sweat as newcomers this offseason as Sporting KC prepare to kick off the season on the road in Atlanta on February 27.

