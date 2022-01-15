ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: J.J. Watt Travels to Los Angeles With Cardinals

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago
On Saturday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport produced music to the ears of Arizona Cardinals fans everywhere with a report on defensive end J.J. Watt.

"The Arizona Cardinals await word on one of their biggest players potentially playing on Monday," said Rapoport in the video.

"J.J. Watt, their star pass-rusher, who underwent what we thought was going to be season-ending surgery on multiple shoulder injuries a couple months ago, it was a torn labrum, a torn rotator cuff, a torn biceps. The way J.J. Watt described it, they basically took his shoulder out the back end, nothing good there."

"He has actually practiced all week. I'm told he had no setbacks, he did make the trip (with the team) so he's going with the Cardinals. I'm told if nothing else occurs from now until then (Monday night), he is expected to be activated, is expected to play.

"Just a massive, massive comeback for Watt."

The report certainly is not a surprise.

Watt, who hasn't played since Oct. 24, has seemingly defied all odds during his comeback.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who has tried his best to mask the injury status of Watt heading to the game, wouldn't confirm nor deny Watt was playing when speaking to reporters on Saturday.

"It's been great having him out there. You know, it's another thing (to where) we just got to get to Monday and see what his comfort level is and what he feels like and what we think he can he can do for us," said Kingsbury.

"So we'll take it down to the wire with him. He's done everything humanly possible to put himself in this position. And I know if he has it his way he'll be out there, but we got to be smart, do the right thing and make sure it's right for all parties involved."

The Cardinals have until 1 pm Arizona time Monday to activate Watt from reserve/injured. If that occurs, we won't officially know until 90 minutes prior to kickoff on if Watt will be active for the game.

However, all signs are pointing to Watt rejoining his team for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

