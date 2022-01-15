Relax this long weekend with THC-infused s'mores brownies

Excerpted from The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America by Tracey Medeiros (Skyhorse Publishing, May 2021).

Chocolate chips work fine in this recipe, but higher-quality chocolates will make a richer product. Since marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs are a topping, feel free to add as many marshmallows as your heart desires. It will not affect the potency of your brownie. You can also use crushed graham crackers instead of crumbs, if desired. Also, feel free to experiment with any toppings that you wish, or none at all. This recipe is great any way you make it. — Hope Frahm, Love's Oven

Yields

20 servings (10mg THC per brownie)

Prep Time

00 hours 15 minutes

Cook Time

00 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

2/3 cup plus 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons dark cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup unsalted butter

200 milligrams THC concentrate, or preferred dose

1 1/4 cups high-quality semisweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon instant coffee powder

2/3 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup mini marshmallows

1/4 cup (2 large rectangular crackers) graham cracker crumbs

Directions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a 9×13-inch baking pan with parchment paper on the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Set aside.

Step 2

Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Set aside.

Step 3

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the THC concentrate and mix thoroughly.

Step 4

In a separate bowl, add the chocolate chips and coffee. While the butter is hot, pour over the chocolate and let sit for 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk until the chocolate is fully melted. Keep the chocolate mixture warm until ready to use. Note: You want the chocolate to be warm and slightly fluid, but not so hot as to burn the chocolate or cook the eggs when added. The chocolate temperature should be no higher than 125°F.

Step 5

In a separate large bowl, whisk together the sugar, eggs, and vanilla until the sugar slightly dissolves. Add the reserved dry ingredients and mix until well incorporated. Add the chocolate mixture and stir until no streaks remain. Note: The batter will be thick like frosting.

Step 6

Scoop the batter into the prepared pan, pressing it out to the edges with a spatula. Bake for 15 minutes, remove from the oven, and top with marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs, then continue to bake until the marshmallows are lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Note: If desired, using a kitchen torch, carefully torch the marshmallows for extra toasty-ness.

Step 7

Allow to cool completely before cutting the brownies into twenty 41/2×11/3-inch rectangles.

