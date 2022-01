If you were to describe Bobby Flay to someone that had never seen him on TV, you might say he's a hyper-competitive chef that is always battling against the best culinary stars in the world, and it's low-key annoying how many times he wins. This description is pretty accurate, but it leaves out a large part of Bobby Flay's identity — that is, of him being a cat dad. That's right, the acclaimed celebrity chef loves his two kitties, Nacho and Stella, and he shares that love often on social media.

