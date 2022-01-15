Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Signed to active roster

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Best NFL players at every position in 2021: Highest-graded veterans, rookies and surprises - ESPN+. Biggest surprise: Jordan Mailata, Eagles. Regular-season PFF grade: 86.9. Mailata will finish as the league’s third-highest-graded tackle in his second season, as his grade jumped from 70.9 last year to 86.9 this season. At 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds, he is one the biggest players in the league. And because of his rugby background coming from his native Australia, Mailata never played a down of American football before being taken in by Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and subsequently becoming one of the best at his position in the league.
