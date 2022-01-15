ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Richard Rodgers: Signed to active roster

 3 days ago

The Eagles signed Rodgers to their active roster Saturday. Rodgers was elevated from...

The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
FanSided

3 Jalen Hurts replacements Eagles should trade for this offseason

The Philadelphia Eagles have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Jalen Hurts. While the Philadelphia Eagles arrived a bit early this season, they were utterly flightless on Super Wild Card Weekend because of the horrendous play of second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. While they did not really have a...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Scary Eagles News

Philadelphia Eagles defender Josh Sweat is sidelined for the team’s playoff matchup against the Bucs Sunday after undergoing an operation to address a “life-threatening” situation. Per the team, Sweat was hospitalized Tuesday night as doctors performed an emergency procedure. Remarkably, Josh’s life was saved. And he even...
The Big Lead

Four Quarterbacks the Eagles Can Acquire to Replace Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from the playoffs on Sunday thanks to a 31-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One thing that became clear throughout that game is that Jalen Hurts is not ready for prime time as a quarterback. This offseason, the Eagles could look to level up at the position if they don't see Hurts' upside.
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Eagles Offense Very Clear

It has not been much fun watching the Philadelphia Eagles offense today. Troy Aikman has expressed his frustration with it on the FOX broadcast. One of Aikman’s chief complaints has been with wide receiver DeVonta Smith. He’s not upset with Smith’s play; in fact, it’s the opposite.
CBS Philly

Eagles Fans At McGillin’s Old Ale House Disappointed In ‘Embarrassing’ Loss To Buccaneers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a rough start Sunday afternoon for the Philadelphia Eagles. As fans gathered at McGillin’s Old Ale House, it was more than just painful to watch. “You’re gonna be on national TV and perform like that? Embarrassing,” one fan told CBS3. Harsh words for a tough loss as the Birds end their short lived playoff run; the Eagles fell to reigning Super Bowl champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-15. Fans watched in disappointment and defeat. “We might need a new quarterback, but we need a lot of different things. This wasn’t a good game,” one said. But over at McGillin’s on...
247Sports

Tom Brady reacts to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-15 playoff win over Philadelphia Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their defense of their Super Bowl title with a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round Sunday. Tom Brady was efficient for the Bucs once again, leading the No. 2 seed to the Divisional Round next week. Tampa Bay opened with a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Eagles chipped away.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata is PFF’s third-highest-graded tackle

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Best NFL players at every position in 2021: Highest-graded veterans, rookies and surprises - ESPN+. Biggest surprise: Jordan Mailata, Eagles. Regular-season PFF grade: 86.9. Mailata will finish as the league’s third-highest-graded tackle in his second season, as his grade jumped from 70.9 last year to 86.9 this season. At 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds, he is one the biggest players in the league. And because of his rugby background coming from his native Australia, Mailata never played a down of American football before being taken in by Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and subsequently becoming one of the best at his position in the league.
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
