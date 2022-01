WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester women's basketball team (3-9, 1-5 PSAC) will look to find its way back onto the winning side of the ledger with a PSAC East clash vs rival Millersville (1-11, 0-7 PSAC) inside Hollinger Field House on Wednesday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. When West Chester returns to the floor on Wednesday evening, it will be the Golden Rams first game in two weeks, as the team last played back on January 5th at Kutztown, giving the Golden Bears all they could handle in a 64-53 setback.

