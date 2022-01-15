4 women shot, wounded in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four women were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in East Tennessee, police said.

Two of the victims suffered serious wounds and two had non-life-threatening injuries, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Knoxville Police.

The women were shot while in a car parked in East Knoxville and then drove to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, police said.

No suspects had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon. Police said they were continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information to contact detectives.