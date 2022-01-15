App Review: Locket Widget

We live in an increasingly social world — digitally, at least. Every now and then, a new application appears and gains popularity. And as the number of these social platforms increases, coming up with original ideas becomes harder. There are photo/video-focused apps, such as Instagram, and other ones that focus more on text, like Twitter. Finding a new format to market and spread is only getting tougher, and plenty of apps fail to gain traction. As a result, some developers resort to existing ideas but tweak them in ways they believe people will like. They’re not original ideas per se, but they’re not carbon copies either. For example, Anthem TikTokifies your Spotify experience. By providing what other apps lack, it potentially caters to a certain category of users. Locket is an iOS app that reimagines the concept behind Snapchat and tries to appeal to people through its unique approach.

