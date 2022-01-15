ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free parking offered to Harrisburg residents ahead of snowstorm

By Daniel Hamburg
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Those living in the city of Harrisburg are being asked to take advantage of free parking in the Locust Street garage at 214 Locust Street to help with plowing efforts.

You can park beginning Sunday at noon through Monday at 8 p.m. thanks to a special arrangement with Park Harrisburg.

“The city is grateful to Park Harrisburg for opening up the Locust Street Garage during this snowstorm to our residents,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams.

Any cars parked on roadways should park as close to the curb as possible and away from intersections so trucks can more easily plow the streets.

Harrisburg School District moving to remote learning through Jan. 21

The public works department will start salting when the snow starts and is prepared to keep roads clear throughout the city.

Williams is advising residents to avoid driving if road conditions become hazardous.

