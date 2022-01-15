ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance CEO’s net worth hits $96B, Jack Dorsey launches BTC defense fund, Bill Miller apes into Bitcoin: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 9-15

Cover picture for the articleBinance CEO’s net worth hits $96B, Jack Dorsey launches BTC defense fund, Bill Miller apes into Bitcoin: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 9-15 Binance CEO CZ is the richest crypto billionaire at $96B: Bloomberg. Bloomberg has estimated Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also known...

u.today

Musk Puzzles SHIB and DOGE Holders, Schwartz calls BTC Ban “Disastrous” for Ripple, BabyDoge Scores 1.226 Million Users: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

These top four news stories by U.Today will help you stay updated on crypto events over the past weekend. Elon Musk’s tweet leaves SHIB and DOGE holders puzzled. Tesla CEO Elon Musk would not be himself if he did not cause another fuss in the crypto community. On Saturday, the centibillionaire posted only one word, “top,” with an up arrow emoji, making SHIB and Dogecoin fans wonder whether he meant one of the meme coins going to the moon.
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge leading competitors in the crypto industry, just...
theblockcrypto.com

Jack Dorsey's Block commits to build an 'open' bitcoin mining ecosystem

Block, the payments-focused company formerly known as Square, is officially throwing its hat into the bitcoin mining game. Dorsey initially teased such a move last fall, highlighting a possible bid "based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide." Now, statements from Block executives as well as recent job postings offer more specifics on what that venture will look like.
dailyhodl.com

Mark Cuban Is Quietly Accumulating Several Altcoins Built on Ethereum – Here’s a Look at the Billionaire’s Top Crypto Holdings

Shark tank star and billionaire Mark Cuban is revealing his crypto portfolio, which includes several non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and altcoins built on Ethereum (ETH). According to ETH search engine EtherScan, Cuban’s top altcoin holdings include data exchange platform Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), cross-chain smart contract protocol Rarible (RARI), the governance token of the Olympus DAO (gOHM), and music streaming blockchain Audius (AUDIO).
TheStreet

Jack Dorsey's Block Wants You to Mine Bitcoin from Home

Avid bitcoin enthusiast Jack Dorsey is officially building an open bitcoin mining system to democratize what could become the dominant currency of the Internet even as critics denounce the carbon footprint of the world's largest cryptocurrency. Dorsey's payments company Block (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report , formerly...
beincrypto.com

Jack Dorsey Creates a Fund Supporting BTC Developers in Legal Battles

Jack Dorsey, the Former Twitter boss, announced a fund to support BTC developers. Support includes paying legal bills, developing trial strategies, and finding and retaining a lawyer. In response to the recent legal battles faced by Bitcoin developers, former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey announced a fund to support them so...
investing.com

Tiny Bitcoin miner defies massive odds to solve a valid block

The lucky miner, who may have been mining on just one or two machines, solved a block with their modest hashrate capacity of 126 TH/s. According to a Jan 11 tweet from Solo admin, Dr. Con Kolivas it’s equivalent to about 0.000072% of the total Bitcoin (BTC) network hashrate — which is 175,000,000 TH/s (175 EH/s).
ZDNet

Jack Dorsey helps found non-profit legal defense fund to protect Bitcoin developers

Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO and current Bitcoin booster, has proposed the creation of a non-profit legal defense fund tasked with protecting Bitcoin developers from increasing litigation efforts. Dorsey's plans were revealed in an email transcript posted to Twitter by self-described "bitcoin enjoyoooor" Zack Voell. In it, Dorsey claims the...
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Spiral, Jack Dorsey’s Rebranded Bitcoin Company, Is Accelerating Adoption

Jack Dorsey’s popular financial company Square went through a recent rebrand and is now called Block. The move led one of its subsidiaries, Square Crypto, to also take up a fresh name. Now known as Spiral, Block’s Bitcoin company has set out on a well-defined mission: to advance Bitcoin toward worldwide use.
Coinspeaker

Block Job Posting Confirms Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin Mining Interest

The new job postings mean that the company’s plans to create a BTC hardware wallet are finally becoming a reality. Block has revealed its plans to develop the next generation of mining ASIC. The Block company is also said to design hardware wallets for up to 100 million Bitcoin holders. The company’s most recent job postings on LinkedIn made the insight into the plan possible.
cryptopotato.com

Jack Dorsey’s Company to Hire Bitcoin Mining Experts

Jack Dorsey’s Block is looking for a new bitcoin mining expert, according to a recent job offering on Linkedin. Former Twitter CEO and co-founder of Block Jack Dorsey continues to pursue bitcoin (BTC) mining plans as his company moves to hire a Custom Digital Design Lead. Block Advertises Bitcoin...
hypebeast.com

Binance CEO’s Net Worth Estimated To Be $96 Billion USD

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of crypto exchange Binance, has an estimated net worth of $96 billion USD, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. This is the first time Bloomberg has calculated his fortune, which would put him above Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, who’s worth $93.3 billion USD. It would also position him as the 11th wealthiest billionaire in the world under investors like Larry Ellison, Steve Balmer and Warren Buffett.
Benzinga

Jack Dorsey's Block To Develop New Bitcoin Mining Microchip

Block, Inc (NASDAQ:SQ), formerly known as Square Inc, is looking into building its own Bitcoin mining ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit). What Happened: According to a recent LinkedIn job posting, Block is looking to hire a custom digital design lead to join the team that will help build the “next generation” of microchips used to mine Bitcoin.
cryptopotato.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is the World’s 11th Richest Person, Net Worth at $96B According to Bloomberg

Binance CEO, CZ hasn’t looked back since putting 10% of his net worth into Bitcoin (BTC). A decision that was made in 2013, has paid off handsomely. Bloomberg Billionaires Index has estimated the net worth of the Binance chief CZ to be at a whopping $96 billion. He is now the world’s richest crypto billionaire after surpassing some of the most popular names in the tech industry.
cryptonews.com

Record Crypto Investment Outflows, PayPal Coin, Binance CEO's Net Worth + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling a weekly record of USD 207m (compared with USD 32m a week earlier), per CoinShares data. "Bitcoin [BTC] saw outflows totaling USD 107m [compared with USD 7.5m of inflows a week earlier] last week in what we believe was a direct response to the FOMC minutes which revealed the US Federal Reserve’s concerns for rising inflation, and the fear amongst investors of an interest rate hike," the firm said. Ethereum (ETH) saw outflows totaling USD 39m last week (it was USD 61m a week earlier), bringing the 5-week run of outflows to USD 200m. "On a proportional basis to this is far greater than Bitcoin’s outflows representing 1.4% of [assets under management]," they added.
CoinTelegraph

Billionaire investor Bill Miller puts 50% of net worth in Bitcoin

Investor Bill Miller is bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) despite the cryptocurrency touching multi-month lows below $40,000 in early January 2022. Miller no longer considers himself just a “Bitcoin observer” but rather a real Bitcoin bull, as he said in a WealthTrack interview last Friday. The billionaire investor now...
