Binance CEO’s net worth hits $96B, Jack Dorsey launches BTC defense fund, Bill Miller apes into Bitcoin: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 9-15

These top four news stories by U.Today will help you stay updated on crypto events over the past weekend. Elon Musk’s tweet leaves SHIB and DOGE holders puzzled. Tesla CEO Elon Musk would not be himself if he did not cause another fuss in the crypto community. On Saturday, the centibillionaire posted only one word, “top,” with an up arrow emoji, making SHIB and Dogecoin fans wonder whether he meant one of the meme coins going to the moon.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO