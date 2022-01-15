Binance CEO’s net worth hits $96B, Jack Dorsey launches BTC defense fund, Bill Miller apes into Bitcoin: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 9-15

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling a weekly record of USD 207m (compared with USD 32m a week earlier), per CoinShares data. "Bitcoin [BTC] saw outflows totaling USD 107m [compared with USD 7.5m of inflows a week earlier] last week in what we believe was a direct response to the FOMC minutes which revealed the US Federal Reserve’s concerns for rising inflation, and the fear amongst investors of an interest rate hike," the firm said. Ethereum (ETH) saw outflows totaling USD 39m last week (it was USD 61m a week earlier), bringing the 5-week run of outflows to USD 200m. "On a proportional basis to this is far greater than Bitcoin’s outflows representing 1.4% of [assets under management]," they added.
