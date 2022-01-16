ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Martial rejects Ralf Rangnick claim he refused to be in Man Utd squad at Aston Villa

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance striker Anthony Martial has rejected interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick's claim that he refused to be in the squad to play Aston Villa. United let a two-goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 in the Premier League game at Villa Park on Saturday. Martial has already told...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
The Independent

Manchester United continue to struggle for consistency but emerge triumphant as a team of two halves

Only this Manchester United could put together two halves that encourage wildly different conclusions in isolation.Part one of this Rorschach test was all too familiar. Laboured, clumsy in possession, spared by embarrassment by David de Gea. Second best to an effervescent team boasting functional, hardworking footballers in red, playing to a very clear plan at a state of the art stadium in front of an entrusting crowd? United fans can only dream.The second was also quite familiar. What we know of this United team over previous seasons is they have players who can operate independently of whatever excuse of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo an injury doubt for Manchester United vs West Ham, Ralf Rangnick reveals

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Manchester United’s home match against West Ham on Saturday with a neck injury, manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed. Ronaldo was brought off by Rangnick at the end of United’s 3-1 win over Brentford in midweek, something he was quite upset about, and United report it was during the game that he sustained the knock. “Cristiano is a question mark [to play West Ham] because he has a problem with his neck,” Rangnick told MUTV on Friday. “He received treatment yesterday for two to three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof to miss West Ham match after break-in at family home

Victor Lindelof will not be involved for Manchester United this weekend as the defender supports his family following a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Manchester United due to neck problem

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Manchester United’s match against West Ham due to a neck complaint.Having missed two matches with a hip flexor issue, the 36-year-old frontman returned in Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Brentford.Ronaldo made headlines with his reaction to being taken off in the second half by interim boss Ralf Rangnick who has revealed the forward might be absent entirely on Saturday.“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck,” he told MUTV.“He received treatment yesterday for two or three hours and we will have to wait to see how he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd support players in improving security following Victor Lindelof break-in

Manchester United will speak to players about improving security after Victor Lindelof’s family were subject to a “very traumatic” break-in at their house as he played against Brentford The 27-year-old completed the full 90 minutes as Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils secured a 3-1 Premier League win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.Lindelof’s house in the north west was targeted while the defender was in London forcing his wife to lock herself and their two children in a room for safety during the burglary.“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night, we had a break-in at our house in Manchester,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football transfer rumours: Newcastle make second swoop for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

What the papers sayNewcastle have made a second loan offer for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard after a first offer for the 29-year-old midfielder was reportedly knocked back on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail. Lingard is said to prefer a loan to St James’ Park, but United are looking for a sale this month before his contract runs out in the summer.The same paper also reports the Magpies have made a £15.4million bid for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker.Fabio Cannavaro, former Italy defender and China coach, has been interviewed by Everton in their search for a new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick and the missing connection holding Manchester United back

In one of Ralf Rangnick’s early training sessions, the German barked an instruction in a manner that startled some of the Manchester United players. Looks were exchanged. Quips soon followed.Rangnick’s austere manner has become one of his more conspicuous characteristics, when he is actually on the training ground. Some of the players joke about how he’s “shouting again”. A few roll their eyes and wish he’d be less loud.It’s the sort of thing that irritates other figures around the club, since they feel this group really could do with a bit of order and discipline.Whatever the views on the current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Lijnders confident Liverpool can conquer Arsenal in Carabao Cup tie

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes many were ready to write the Reds’ Carabao Cup hopes off after last week’s goalless draw with Arsenal but he is backing his side to triumph in the semi-final’s second leg on Thursday night.Arsenal played for more than hour with 10 men at Anfield after the early dismissal of Granit Xhaka but nevertheless held Liverpool to a rare blank, and Mikel Arteta’s side will now hope to capitalise on home advantage in the second leg.Lijnders sensed a mood of pessimism around Anfield after the first match, but insisted he had been looking forward to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe already under pressure as shadow of Rafa Benitez looms

Pressure is building on Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United manager takes his team to Elland Road tomorrow to face Leeds United desperately needing a win. The prospect of relegation is growing by the week. There are plenty of points still available and things can change quickly. St James’ Park insiders were talking about the importance of beating fellow strugglers before the 1-1 draw with Watford last week, speaking in terms of a mini-league of the bottom five sides in the table. Leeds were very much in the mix at that point but two consecutive wins for Marcelo Bielsa’s men changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City are ‘by far the best’ and have Premier League title sewn up, claims Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Manchester City already have the Premier League title in the bag ahead of their visit to St Mary’s.Reigning champions City travel to the south coast 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool following a remarkable 12-match winning run.Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and third-placed Chelsea had threatened to make it one of the most exciting title races in years before significantly falling off the pace in recent weeks.Hasenhuttl, who masterminded a creditable goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium in September, is in awe of the way Pep Guardiola’s relentless side have blown away their rivals.“If it wouldn’t be...
PREMIER LEAGUE

