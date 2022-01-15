ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Best bets for NFL Wild Card Weekend: Underdogs look appealing

By Brendan Vander Vliet
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The underdogs lead the way for Jets X-Factor’s NFL Wild Card Weekend best bets. After a wild Week 18, the 2021 NFL schedule officially turns its attention to the NFL playoffs, which are set to begin Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders will...

jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Dak Prescott Today

Colin Cowherd spent the first portion of his show on Monday blasting Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Prescott has been put through the wringer for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 23-17, Prescott ran a quarterback draw with limited time remaining and without a...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Ny Jets#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Fanduel Sportsbook#Birds#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Names The NFL’s “Next Tom Brady”

ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan knows who the next Tom Brady will be in the NFL moving forward. He spoke about the Bengals win over the Raiders on Sunday Morning’s NFL Countdown and thinks that Joe Burrow is going to be a Brady clone. “To me, you wanna see...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Twelve teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Sunday. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals lose key weapon for showdown vs. Derrick Henry, Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after holding off the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. With a matchup against the Tennessee Titans looming, the Bengals need their defense playing at its best if they want to slow down the rampant Derrick Henry. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without a key member of their defensive line for their Divisional Round clash. Per the Bengals’ Twitter account, the team has placed starting DT Larry Ogunjobi on IR.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Multiple Eagles fans got rocked in fights during Wild Card matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Sunday. It turns out, however, that Eagles Nation didn’t only lose on the field, but off of it too. Multiple videos have emerged online of fans getting into heated brawls during the Eagles-Buccaneers matchup, most of which appeared to be initiated by Eagles fans. Well, despite being the aggravator in these incidents, Eagles fans, much like their team on Sunday, quickly discovered they were severely outmatched. In this first video, shared by Twitter user @calicocutpant, an Eagles fan can be seen walking up the stairs in the direction of a Bucs fan, throwing a punch, and immediately turning tail and sprinting back down the stairs.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
988
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy