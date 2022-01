BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Warming shelters in the City of Buffalo and Southern Erie County will be open tonight and Monday as a code Blue 15 is activated. The Western New York Coalition for the Homeless said Code Blue Clients are can get bus tickets to shelters at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will not be allowed to wait at the center outside of those hours.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO