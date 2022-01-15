US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Journal Courier
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;10;-4;22;17;Sunny, but cold;ESE;4;52%;77%;2. Albuquerque, NM;46;27;54;25;Brilliant sunshine;N;5;34%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;34;23;27;14;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;2;70%;8%;0. Asheville, NC;40;22;27;24;Snow and sleet;WNW;18;92%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;48;33;34;29;A wintry mix;W;16;92%;96%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;26;21;38;37;Snow...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Winter storm inching way toward Jacksonville, region

After psyching out west-central Illinoisans a few times this winter with snow forecasts that went "poof," it appears a weekend winter storm means business. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for 3 to 6 inches of snow in Jacksonville, with a rapid drop-off by the time the storm reaches Springfield. In Springfield, accumulations are likely to be from 2 to 5 inches, although forecasters say the storm track still is uncertain.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
natureworldnews.com

US Should Brace for Two More Severe Winter Storms in the Following Weeks

Americans should prepare for more severe winter weather in the coming weeks. More possibilities of snow and other severe weather are expected in areas of the eastern United States on Monday, shortly after a winter storm wreaked havoc across the Tennessee Valley, Southeast, and up the Eastern Seaboard into New England over the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Fanning birthday

Jessa Fanning recently celebrated her ninth birthday. She was born Jan. 5, 2013, the daughter of Clint and Jennifer Fanning of Ashland. She has three brothers, Cole, 20; Collin, 17; and Camden, 14. Her grandparents are Russell and Beth Maul of rural Jacksonville, Bob and Sallie Cummins of Manchester, Wayne and Sally Fanning of Jacksonville, and Phillip Dean of St. Louis.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Path to crowning new state fair queen paved with fun, hard work

Three area young women placed among the top 15 finalists during the weekend’s Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant in Springfield. And while the three top 15 contestants from Greene, Pike and Sangamon counties didn’t take home the title, they came away with fond memories of an unforgettable experience.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

