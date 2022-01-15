US Forecast

After psyching out west-central Illinoisans a few times this winter with snow forecasts that went "poof," it appears a weekend winter storm means business. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for 3 to 6 inches of snow in Jacksonville, with a rapid drop-off by the time the storm reaches Springfield. In Springfield, accumulations are likely to be from 2 to 5 inches, although forecasters say the storm track still is uncertain.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO