No. 9 Kansas trounces WVU after big second half

The Wolves came out ready to play as they hit 5 three pointers in the first half and took a 9 point lead at the break. Winneconne hit the first shot of the second half to make it an 11 point game, but that’s when the Chargers kicked it in gear. Haily Hess, who led all scorers with 17 points in the game, hit a 3 and then another basket to cut the lead to 6. Ava Zarling then got a steal and went in for a layup to cut it to 4 and forced the Wolves into a timeout. Hess then scored inside and Ava Collyard hit a 3 pointer and KML took the lead with 12 minutes to play. It was a tight game the rest of the way and was tied with 2 minutes left. The Wolves hit 2 free throws to put them up by 2, but Hess came up big one more time inside as she connected to tie the game. Then, the Chargers got a stop and Ava Zarling found Taylor Ignatowski at the top of the key for a 3 pointer which she nailed with 14 seconds left. A turnover with 4 seconds left game gave KML the ball and the win. Hess score 13 of her 17 in the second half. Taylor Ignatowski had 8 points in the game, while teammates Ava Zarling and Ava Collyard each scored 7. Zarling has another complete game as she also led the team in assists (6) and steals (5). Julia Wendt was tough on the boards as she led with 7 and Amanda Hillman pulled down 6. The JV girls are now 13-1 on the season. On Tuesday, KML heads to Germantown for a tough non-conference match-up. Start time 5:45.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO