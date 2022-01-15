ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Moon Knight Trailer Release Date Revealed With New Footage

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon Knight is getting a trailer on ABC during the NFL Playoffs this Monday. The DIsney+ series has been rumored to be coming quicker than anticipated, and it looks like those whispers might hold some weight. On the network this weekend, a promo for the MCU TV show aired hyping a...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IGN

Infernax - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Infernax, the retro-style RPG, launches on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on February 14, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, demons you'll encounter, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘The Cuphead Show,’ Releasing on Streamer Next Month

Netflix on Tuesday dropped an official trailer for The Cuphead Show, an episodic series based on Studio MDHR’s retro-style animated video game. Created by Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, the show is described by the streamer as a “character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of lovable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.” There will be 12 episodes in the series, which launches Feb. 18. Leading the voice cast is Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman, with Joe Hanna, Luke Millington-Drake, Grey Griffin and Wayne Brady. Upon its release in 2017, the challenging run-and-gun action video game — with visuals and humor partly inspired by classic 1930s cartoons — was reviewed favorably and went on to win best debut indie game and best independent video game at the Game Awards that year. It was also recognized with wins at the D.I.C.E. Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards and BAFTAs, among others. (The Hollywood Reporter named the game one of the 20 best games of the decade). View the trailer for the Netflix series below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Quantum Leap Reboot Gets Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given its reboot of the popular sci-fi drama Quantum Leap a pilot order. The original series starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell as Dr. Sam Beckett and Rear Admiral Albert "Al" Calavicci , respectively. Deadline reports the Quantum Leap reboot would be set in the present-day with La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt listed as writers and executive producers. Other executive producers include Blindspot creator Martin Gero and Quantum Leap creator/executive producer Don Bellisario and executive producer/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. Bakula has said in the past that "significant conversations" were taking place for a reboot.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

SNL Confirms Fan-Favorite Performer Returning to Host Next Week

Saturday Night Live was back from hiatus last night with West Side Story's Ariana DeBose hosting the show. The episode featured a sketch in which James Austin Johnson's Joe Biden blamed Spider-Man: No Way Home for the Omicron variant. SNL also announced their host for next's week's show, and he's a staple of the long-running sketch series. Will Forte, who was a cast member from 2002 to 2010, is back thanks to his new MacGruber series hitting Peacock last month.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Inuyasha Reveals Shippo's Adult Form in Yashahime

Inuyasha finally made a seemingly impossible fan wish come true with the reveal of Shippo's adult form with the newest episode of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon! One of the most exciting aspects from when the sequel and spin-off to Rumiko Takahashi's original manga series was first announced was the idea that we would get to reunite with all of the characters from the original many years later after the original series. But while the first season and first half of the season had the original characters involved in brief moments, it wasn't until the second half of the second season that the original crew really got into the mix. That includes updates for fan favorites like Shippo.
COMICS

