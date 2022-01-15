ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russian teen Valieva wins European title ahead of Beijing Games

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySHwp_0dmrbkXo00
Figure Skating - ISU European Figure Skating Championships - Tondiraba Ice Hall, Tallinn, Estonia - January 15, 2022 Russia's Kamila Valieva celebrates with gold medal after winning the ISU European Figure Skating Championships REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championships in Estonia on Saturday, solidifying her status as the gold-medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics.

Valieva finished with a total of 259.06 points -- achieving a 90.45 score in the women's short programme on Thursday and 168.61 in the free skate event on Saturday.

She fell on her triple Axel but landed two quadruple jumps -- a Salchow to open and a flip in combination with a triple toe loop -- in the free skate event after breaking her own world record with a nearly flawless short programme. read more

Valieva led an all-Russian podium, with Anna Shcherbakova in second and Alexandra Trusova third. Shcherbakova finished 21.64 points behind champion Valieva.

Russia are expected to announce their Olympic line-up for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games next week, with all three skaters likely to make the cut.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Noami Osaka gives her thoughts on Novak Djokovic drama

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka described the Novak Djokovic drama as an "unforunate situation." Djokovic, 34, had his visa cancelled for a second time on Friday. Djokovic got his visa back after winning his appeal in court on Monday but four days later Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his power to revoke the visa of the world No.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Figure Skating#Estonia#European#All Russian#Christian
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
TENNIS
Reuters

Australian Open order of play on Monday

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the Australian Open on Monday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):. Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 5-Maria Sakkari (Greece) Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Not before 0300 GMT. Marcos...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Athletes warned against speaking up on human rights at Beijing Games

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Athletes travelling to next month's Beijing Olympics were warned on Tuesday about speaking up on human rights issues while in China for their own safety by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch. Rights groups have long criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Winter X Games Aspen 2022 preview: Final preparation for snowboarders and freestyle skiers ahead of Beijing 2022 Olympics

X Games Aspen 2022 is the final dance for the world's best snowboard and freestyle skiers before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The three-day event from 21-23 January at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado will see fans on site to watch events including women's and men's ski and snowboard slopestyle, big air, superpipe, and non Olympic event knuckle huck.
ASPEN, CO
Reuters

Swiss Ski jumper Ammann set for his seventh Winter Games

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Four times Olympic champion ski jumper Simon Ammann will compete in his seventh Winter Games after being named in the Swiss team for Beijing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old is the only jumper to have won a golden double of both individual titles - normal hill and large hill - at two Olympics, in 2002 and 2010.
SPORTS
The Independent

Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year.Djokovic left Australia late Sunday when he failed to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination. His flight from Melbourne was touching down in Dubai early Monday just as the first matches of the tournament began.As the No. 1 ranked male player and the three-time defending champion, Djokovic would have been the marquee...
TENNIS
AFP

Muguruza on a mission as she sweeps into second round

Garbine Muguruza admitted she had no clue about her Australian Open opponent Tuesday, but the third seed quickly adapted to keep intact her decade-long record of never losing in the first round in Melbourne. The Spanish world number three began her campaign for a third Grand Slam title by easing past 77th-ranked Frenchwoman Clara Burel 6-3, 6-4. Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later before a drastic dip in form sent her tumbling down the rankings. But the 28-year-old enjoyed a resurgence last year, winning titles at Chicago and Dubai before clinching the season-ending WTA Finals in November.
TENNIS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie at a loss to explain crushing first-round Australian Open exit

Cameron Norrie was left searching for answers after a dispiriting loss to Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Australian Open The young American is one of the game’s up-and-coming stars and this was a very tricky draw for the British number one, but a 6-3 6-0 6-4 scoreline left no room for finding the positives.“I think that’s maybe my worst match in the last eight months or so,” said the 12th seed. “I had a week off to prepare, prepared as well as I could, and just I was slow, I was missing routine backhands, which I never...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lisa Keightley admits England are ‘still rusty’ ahead of bid to regain the Ashes

England head coach Lisa Keightley admits the squad are still “a bit rusty” three days before the start of their Women’s Ashes series against Australia in Adelaide.The multi-format series was brought forward by a week and will start with three T20 matches at the Adelaide Oval commencing on January 20.England’s preparation time has been dented by the mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arriving in New Zealand ahead of their World Cup defence in March and Keightley admitted the earlier start to the Ashes has affected the squad.“We did have some intra-squad matches, some interesting ones actually. I wouldn’t say we’ve...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

280K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy